The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newbury on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble at Newbury on Friday...

Blue Lemons (3.35 Newbury)

With the ground expected to be very testing, it's probably best to stick to horses who have shown some sort of form in soft ground, and that rings especially true when dealing with novices. Blue Lemons, who was sent off at 22-1 on his debut, ploughed through atrocious conditions, including heavy rain, to come out on top at Leicester. He had to do much of his own running and didn't have any cover or other runners to run with in the closing stages. That effort can be marked up and his finishing effort suggests the extra furlong should be within reach.

Aldaary (4.10 Newbury)

Having kept much higher company in three starts this season, Aldaary looks the standout in the Dubai Duty Free Cup. He drops back to Listed class for the first time since comfortably going clear in the Spring Trophy Stakes at Haydock in May last year, and only went down by five lengths to Paddington in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes last time. He has won both of his starts when encountering heavy ground and given he is 6lb clear of the field on ratings, he should take advantage of this significant drop in class.

Entrancement (5.20 Newbury)

Conditions could be even more gruelling come the finale if Newbury is hit with more rain, but that is sure to play right into the hooves of Entrancement. She travelled supremely well and surged clear in awful conditions at Goodwood in May, winning on heavy ground by six and a half lengths. She was hiked up 11lb for that and could only manage second behind La Isla Mujeres at Salisbury next time, but she wasn't hard pressed whatsoever and that rival was clearly well handicapped, having subsequently gone down by a length off an 11lb higher mark in a much better class next time (she also ran well in Listed company). There have been excuses for Entrancement the last twice (Class 2 race and return to the all-weather), for which she has been dropped 2lb, and the going may be much an inconvenience for her rivals, which could see her back to winning ways.

