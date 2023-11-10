Jamie Spencer tasked with bringing Crisfords a change of luck as West Wind Blows chases Flemington prize

West Wind Blows seeks to end a run of international what-might-have-beens for trainers Simon and Ed Crisford when chasing a first prize of over £1 million in the Group 1 TAB Champions Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.

Jamie Spencer renews his association with the hugely consistent four-year-old, who attempts to deliver a British success on the Champions Day culmination of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Horse and jockey have already gone close in two recent Australian missions, firstly chasing home Gold Trip in the Turnbull Stakes before once again filling second behind the Crisfords' former team member Without A Doubt in the Caulfield Cup. Without A Doubt, who had run for the Newmarket duo in last year's Melbourne Cup, posted a new career-high effort when capturing the latest running of Australia's greatest race for Anthony and Sam Freedman on Tuesday. The Crisfords also suffered frustration at the Breeders' Cup, where Dubai World Cup second Algiers was ruled out of the Dirt Mile due to a foot issue.

With Cox Plate second and third Mr Brightside and Alligator Blood dropping back in trip for the Kennedy Champions Mile , opposition to hot favourite West Wind Blows is set to be headed by 2021 and 2022 winner Zaaki , while Joseph O'Brien is represented by Buckaroo , seventh on his latest start in Sydney.

Zaaki and Jamie Kah make their way back to the mounting yard after winning Flemington's Champions Stakes in 2022 Credit: Morgan Hancock, Racing Photos

"He has performed to a high level here and can hopefully do the same again," said Spencer of West Wind Blows. "His Caulfield Cup run is there for all to see and his Turnbull run was good as well. He is growing up all the time and looks to have an obvious chance in the race."

A stall two draw could be a help or a hindrance, depending on how quickly West Wind Blows finds his racing pace.

Spencer explained: "He wasn't as quick away as you would have liked in the Caulfield Cup. He jumps fine but doesn't muster speed as quickly as the local horses. I'm hoping he'll be away a bit sharper this time – a mile and a quarter is his minimum, so I would like to be using his stride, rather than being stuck on the fence."

The Flemington card's third Group 1 prize, the Darley Champions Sprint , gives New Zealand's number-one racehorse Imperatriz an opportunity to cement her status as the southern hemisphere's fastest thoroughbred.

