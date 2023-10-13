It's Future Champions day at Newmarket but Frankie Dettori is already looking further over the horizon
Talking to John Gosden on Thursday in the wake of Frankie Dettori's 'unretirement' announcement, it became clear just how much the trainer believes that his longtime ally needs a bespoke route to the pipe and slippers; that he just isn't like other jockeys.
"He just cannot stop stone cold," said Gosden. "That would not suit him in any way."
In an interview hours earlier with the Racing Post's Lee Mottershead, Dettori himself spoke of surprise at just how well 2023 had gone, and that, in a sport where we constantly look for the next big thing, interest in his services hadn't fizzled out as the season unfolded.
