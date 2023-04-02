'It will be perfect for him' - analysis and trainer quotes for competitive Ludlow handicap hurdle

Promising conditional William Maggs has formed an excellent partnership with Patient Dream, an all-the-way scorer in handicap hurdles at Market Rasen and over this course and distance in February.

The upsurge in Patient Dream’s fortunes coincided with a career-low mark of 92, the fitting of cheekpieces and the adoption of front-running tactics.

It can be argued that he retains handicapping scope over hurdles off a mark of 104 since his Flat rating when he landed a 1m2f Epsom handicap for Ralph Beckett in August 2021 was 86.

Do not expect the Donald McCain-trained Patient Dream to enjoy an uncontested lead this time, though, with Herecomeshogan, who is back from a five-month break, likely to apply some pace pressure.

The less-exposed Dom Perry graduated to handicaps at Newbury last month with a rating of 109, which is potentially attractive based on a fluent Fakenham bumper win and a Southwell maiden hurdle success.

He shaped quite nicely, albeit beaten 11 lengths behind Matata and Fame And Fun, and connections may have been pleasantly surprised to see the handicapper drop him 2lb for that performance.

Stuart Edmunds, who won with both his runners at Uttoxeter on Saturday, fields a live contender in Aristobulus.

A three-time Flat scorer rated 82 at the beginning of last September, Aristobulus has qualified for handicap hurdles on the back of three quick qualifying runs during a four-week spell this year. He showed promise each time, and it’s possible a mark of 98 may underestimate him.

Scherbobalob is not as good as some of these on the Flat, but could play a part with just 10st 11lb on his back when taking into account Jay Tidball's 7lb claim.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Martin Keighley, trainer of Herecomeshogan

It's his first run back since last summer but he ended his last campaign in good form and hopefully can build on that. Harry [Atkins] gets on well with him, he's riding well and claims a valuable 10lb. I'm hoping the ground is not too soft.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Dom Perry

He ran well enough in quite a hot race at Newbury last time and this is probably a little less competitive. I'm hoping the ground dries out and he should handle the sharp track.

Alastair Ralph, trainer of Scherbobalob

He should hopefully have a nice chance. He was unlucky at Bangor recently and has come out of that fine. This track suits him and if the ground dries out a little it will be perfect for him. He came to us off the Flat and is getting the hang of things.

Emma-Jane Bishop, trainer of Force De Frap

He's had a little break and hopefully will run well. My only concern would be the soft ground but it's expected to dry out – his best form is on better ground.

Stuart Edmunds, trainer of Aristobulus

A handicap should suit him better as they will hopefully go a good bit quicker than in a novice hurdle and he's a freegoing horse. Ciaran [Gethings] feels he'll be fine on soft ground.

Reporting by Jack Haynes

