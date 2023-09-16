'She's blossomed in the last few weeks' - can last year's 1,000 Guineas heroine Cachet make winning return?

Sometimes, the angle that hits you on first glance at a card is the pertinent one. The Sceptre Fillies' Stakes looks like just such an instance.

This will be last year's 1,000 Guineas winner Cachet's first run in 457 days, but the assumption is that if a Classic winner can turn up on song then a Group 3 should be hers for the taking.

Cachet ran to a Racing Post Rating of 114 when winning the Guineas last May. She also ran to 111 in the Nell Gwyn the time before, and 112 when nosed out in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches on her next run. The ten-year winning average RPR for the Sceptre is 108. Incidentally, that is what Cachet posted on her last racecourse appearance when fifth to Inspiral in the Coronation Stakes.

Trends are one thing, but the specifics of this field suggest it is no stronger than your average Sceptre. The best RPR posted by any filly in this field in 2023 has been 108. That was what Magical Sunset ran to when winning a below-average Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood last time.

Because Cachet has not run in 2023, she carries no penalty for his wins in a higher grade, so she is facing her 11 rivals on equal terms, excluding weight for age.

The pick of the three-year-olds according to the early betting is Nigiri. Her three visually impressive wins in handicaps include one by over four lengths at the Ebor meeting last time.

I would be more interested in Vetiver at the early prices. She is unexposed and has stepped forward on each of her five runs. Trainer Andrew Balding has a good record both at Doncaster and when he calls upon the services of rider PJ McDonald.

But make no mistake, Vetiver and the others are playing for second if the 2022 version of Cachet emerges from the stalls today.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Harry Herbert, managing director of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, owners of Cachet

It's wonderful to have her back. She's been off a long time with various and annoying issues, but she's blossomed in the last few weeks and looks fantastic, while she's been working very well too. In an ideal world we'd want quicker ground, but she's got to start somewhere and hopefully this will put her spot on for either the Sun Chariot or Foret. She'll strip fitter for this, but could easily be competitive.

Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, owners of Vetiver

Vetiver won a Listed race quite nicely on soft ground last time and it looks like she's ready to step up to a mile.

Kate Grimwade, assistant to Roger Varian, trainer of Cell Sa Beela

She's a beautifully bred filly who ran very well over a mile in Listed company at the end of August and looked like stepping back in trip could suit. We'd ideally want the ground to tighten.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Dandy Alys and Nigiri

Nigiri came out of York in good shape. A straight seven furlongs should suit her well, and so will the ground. Dandy Alys is also in good form and we’re putting on first-time headgear.

Reporting by James Burn

