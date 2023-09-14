Is the Doncaster Cup market underestimating Coltrane yet again?

The market's perception of Coltrane's ability relative to Trueshan's has finally shifted and there is little between them in the Doncaster Cup betting. Yet regardless of the two's near inseparability at the early prices, the feeling lingers that the value of Coltrane's form continues to be underestimated despite the extra 3lb he must carry.

Andrew Balding's narrow Gold Cup second and recent Lonsdale Cup victor was sent off at odds of 9-1, 10-1 and 11-4 in the pair's three meetings over the past year and landed two of them. In those races Trueshan returned SPs of even-money, 11-8 and 2-9. He earned his sole success over Coltrane in that timeframe by a head in a cracking battle for the 2022 Long Distance Cup.

Memories can be short in racing and when we last caught a glimpse of Trueshan certain factions of the sport were calling for the end to his storied Flat career. He even earned quotes for the Supreme and Ballymore novice hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival in the aftermath of his Sagaro Stakes defeat at the hands of Coltrane.