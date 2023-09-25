'If we're out the first three I'd be disappointed' - in-form trainer hoping slow starter can go close at Wolverhampton

Trainer Joseph Parr is hoping Global Tycoon can overcome a tricky draw at Wolverhampton on Monday evening and continue the Newmarket stable's flying form.

Global Tycoon has the widest draw of all in 13 for the first division of the 1m1½f handicap (7.30 ), which has the potential to be problematic for the notoriously slow starter.

However, with three winners from eight runners in the last two weeks (38 per cent strike-rate), Parr has his team in great nick and the step up in trip should help his consistent four-year-old, who has been placed on his last four starts.

"I think this trip is what he's been after," the trainer said. "It's not ideal we're drawn 13 of 13 but with the 1m1f start at Wolverhampton there is the straight two furlongs to get a position. If he's slowly away like he has been, he's going to find life hard but if he jumps well, I'm sure Neil [Callan] will get the best out of him and he should go relatively close.

"All the horses are running well, they've been in good form for a long time now. We had a few winners last week and they all seem fresh and well and touchwood this lad can run well."

Global Tycoon is fourth in the market at a general price of 6-1 with the betting headed by the hat-seeking Send In The Clouds for Tony Carroll.

"Tony Carroll's horse is fairly well-in after his apprentice win last week and Harriet Bethell's horse [Chinese Whisperer] has dropped down to a nice mark and shaped with plenty of promise last time," said Parr. "Other than that, there isn't much depth to the race and if we're out the first three I'd be fairly disappointed."

Consistent since the blinkers went on, again looking as though worth a try at this longer trip on his second run for new connections (among the winners lately) last time; good chance he'll miss the break from stall 13 but needs considering.

Global Tycoon runs in the familiar colours of Hong Kong national Johnny Hon, who has scaled back his flagship Global Group Racing operation this year.

Previously trained by Chris Dwyer and John Butler, Global Tycoon makes his third start for Parr following third-placed finishes at Newcastle and Windsor over a mile.

"He's a fairly new owner and it would be nice to get a winner for him," said Parr.

