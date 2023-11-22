'If he gets out of the right side of the bed he would carry these' - analysis and quotes for a tricky Pertemps qualifier

The latest Pertemps series qualifier is at Market Rasen, where the presence of Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos adds a touch of class to proceedings.

Le Milos races over hurdles for the first time since he was beaten off a mark of 124 for Tim Vaughan at Ascot in February 2020. He runs off 146 at Market Rasen and that is 19lb higher than his peak Racing Post Rating in that discipline, at which he is 2-13 overall compared with 5-11 over fences.

The eight-year-old's significant progress has coincided with chasing and it will be interesting to see how he fares off top weight. With trainer Dan Skelton's horses seemingly in need of a run and bigger targets on the horizon for Le Milos, who finished tenth last time out in the Grand National in April, the short-priced favourite is there to be shot at.

Unlike Le Milos, Itchy Feet reserves his best efforts for hurdles nowadays and his performance at Newton Abbot where he was pulled up on his comeback is worth forgiving. Three and a quarter miles on heavy ground stretches his stamina and going right-handed suits better.

Itchy Feet won a more competitive prize off this mark at Huntingdon in January and it would be no surprise were he to bounce back on this quicker surface.

Younger, low-rated horses always need respecting in these qualifiers and lightly raced six-year-old Spike Jones , who runs for the second time after wind surgery, will be a player if he bounces back from his Cheltenham disappointment last time.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going latest

The going is good to soft, soft in places at the Lincolnshire track with the forecast to be overcast but remaining dry on Thursday.

What they say

Dan Skelton, trainer of Le Milos

He’ll probably build up to the Silver Cup at Ascot. I've entered him in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham. I like to run them over hurdles after the Grand National, or those that have been over the National fences, because they seem to just respond better. We did it with Ashtown Lad after the Becher and I think you have to be a bit respectful of those fences.

Itchy Feet: needs to bounce back from poor run last time Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Olly Murphy, trainer of Itchy Feet

We were disappointed with how he ran at Newton Abbot on his return but if he gets out of the right side of the bed he will carry these. He probably likes these small fields these days and going right-handed.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to Nigel, trainer of Jet Of Magic

James Turner keeps the ride and got on well with him last time. Back to this trip rather than three miles and in calmer waters should suit him well.

Mark Walford, trainer of Giovanni Change

He’s a spring horse really but he likes Market Rasen and should be suited by the small field. He’s high enough in the handicap just now but he’ll be there doing his best as always.

Sam Drinkwater, trainer of Spike Jones

He was very disappointing on his comeback at Cheltenham since when nothing has come to light and he needs to bounce back big time. He’s on a high enough mark but hopefully we can get him qualified for this series.

Reporting by David Milnes

