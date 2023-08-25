'I wouldn't swap him for anything else in the race' - who fancies his chances in the Celebration Mile?

Three of the last ten winners of this Group 2 had already won at Goodwood and there are plenty of horses in this year’s line-up with form at the course, but only three have won here.

Epictetus is the most recent course winner as he beat the reopposing Galeron , another winner at the track, when the pair were first and third in the Thoroughbred Stakes three weeks ago. Knight , who also runs here, finished fourth and Epictetus is sure to go close if repeating that.

John and Thady Gosden had been campaigning the son of Kingman over further and all four of his previous starts this season came at 1m2f. However, he showed this was his trip last time and that was a career-best run, so the only question mark is the change of jockey.

Frankie Dettori has ridden Epictetus on his last seven starts and did so beautifully when slipstreaming Nostrum here last time. Kieran Shoemark clearly has big boots to fill.

You have to go back more than two years to find Angel Bleu ’s course win in the Vintage Stakes as a juvenile and he disappointed in the Summer Mile at Ascot last time, so maybe it’s worth concentrating on a pair who showed good form in defeat at the track on their last starts.

Charyn and Aldaary finished third and fourth behind Paddington in the Sussex Stakes over course and distance 24 days ago and Aldaary is 1lb better off at the weights for half a length.

They are evidently closely matched, but Aldaary has the profile of a horse who is going forward this season, having improved his RPR on his last two starts, so he may be peaking at the right time, especially if the rain arrives. .

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Walker 'really excited' for Random Harvest

Saffie Osborne is chasing her biggest career win on Random Harvest , who has provided her two highest-ranking victories in Group 3 races in Italy, and latterly, Ascot.

The leading female apprentice has partnered Ed Walker's mare for a remarkable 12 consecutive appearances and they have been inseparable since finishing second in last year's Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The duo went close to a breakthrough win at today’s level when beaten a neck by Rogue Millennium in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot in June after which they weren't disgraced in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

After that Random Harvest and Osborne returned to winning ways in the Group 3 Valiant Stakes at Ascot last time and the Walker camp sound positive.

Ed Walker said: "I'm really excited about running her. This has been her target pretty much since she won the Valiant Stakes at Ascot and she's fresh and well and doing everything right at home. She'll be taking on colts and geldings for the first time in more than a year, but I'm sure she'll give her usual good account of herself."

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Aldaary

I'm not sure he'll run. We need some rain for him.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Angel Bleu

He's won round Goodwood. It looks a tough race and he could do with a drop of rain.

David Egan, rider of Charyn

He has a widish draw, which is not ideal, but other than that he is down in class after his third in the Sussex Stakes and has a live chance. He's shown he can handle the track and I wouldn't swap him for anything else in the race.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Epictetus

He won well in a strong contest at Glorious Goodwood when dropped back to a mile and this looks the right race for him. He's up in grade but he's been in good order at home.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Knight

He ran well in the Thoroughbred Stakes at the track after a layoff last time and hopefully he can step forward from that.

Reporting by David Milnes

