'I really like all my rides' - Saffie Osborne expecting another big night at the Racing League

The prolific Saffie Osborne dominates the Racing League scoresheet like a certain Erling Haaland in English football's top division and the star jockey is hopeful of continuing her hot spell with five big chances in the competition's third round at Windsor.

Osborne was integral as Wales and the West won the team competition last year and the rider – who said she loves the unique format – has made an incredible start in 2023, with a treble on the opening week at Yarmouth and two winners at Chepstow last Thursday.

The jockey was also crucial in the Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday, with victories on Scampi and Dark Trooper contributing to a memorable success for the Ladies' team.

A similar story could repeat at the competition's halfway point. She takes five rides, four of which are last-time-out winners, and hopes to extend Wales and the West's lead at the top of the seven-team standings.

"I can't really complain," she reflected. "When you're living it, you're thinking about the next day and don't get the time to reflect on it, but it's been a great couple of weeks. Saturday was massive and the win on Scampi in particular was unbelievable. He has so many owners and the roar when they announced his number in the photo-finish was absolutely epic. It was a feeling I've never really had and a real buzz, even though it wasn't the biggest winner of my career. It was brilliant."

Gallant Lion looks the pick of Osborne's rides as he seeks a remarkable four-timer for Tony Carroll in the 1m3½f handicap (7.30 ), while Chinese Knot is aiming for a third consecutive Racing League win in the opening 6f nursery (5.00 ) for Rod Millman. The Ed Walker-trained pair Libra Tiger (6.00 ) and Zoukster (6.30 ), and Tregony (8.00 ), are also not ruled out.

She said: "I really like all of mine and I wouldn't be surprised if any of them won. Chinese Knot has been really consistent and looked like she improved quite a lot at Chepstow last week. If she comes back in that form then she should be bang there again.

"Zoukster and Gallant Lion are really progressive three-year-olds and will benefit for the step up in trip. Libra Tiger was back to winning ways last time and he'll be competitive if he reproduces the Sandown form.

"I've won four Racing League races on Tregony and really love riding her. It's really cool getting back on her, she's taken a couple of races to come to hand but hopefully she'll be in fine order for Thursday."

Field sizes are more encouraging after all races failed to fill in the opening two meetings. The mile handicap will feature the maximum of 14 runners, while three other races have 13-runner fields. All seven contests are set to have a double-figure field.

