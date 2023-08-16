'He'll take a lot of beating' - who can stop Cumulonimbus from scooping another £100,000 Racing League handicap?

Seven of the 13 runners in this lucrative handicap won on their last outing and two of those who did not, Marie's Diamond and Certain Lad, boast a Group 1 placing and Group 3 success among their achievements. We are dealing with the most fascinating race across the three Racing League meetings so far.

Cumulonimbus is the best known of those recent winners with three victories from his past four starts in good handicaps. He has been placed to excellent effect by Charlie Fellowes this spring, most recently striking at the first Racing League fixture three weeks ago at Yarmouth after placing in the Old Newton Cup.

The son of Night Of Thunder’s three successes were earned over an aggregate tally of less than a length, so the handicapper can never go overboard, although he tends to enjoy an uncontested lead at a steady gallop. With regular leader Marie’s Diamond and four-timer-seeking Mostawaa in the field, he will struggle to dominate again.

The horse with the most upside is three-year-old Tiffany for Sir Mark Prescott. Her ceiling has not been reached, whereas most of these lack the same scope for progression. The market is wise to that, though, and perhaps the value is with Star Harbour for Ado McGuinness.

Star Harbour was the only one to emerge from the chasing pick when reeling in a short-priced favourite at Chepstow’s Racing League fixture last week, a race in which there was a five-length gap between second and third.

He has a seven-day turnaround, but has handled two runs in quick succession in the past and should be suited by the likely pace. Billy Loughnane’s 3lb claim also negates most of the 5lb penalty he will carry.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Cumulonimbus

He’s been a wonderful horse. He won the first £100,000 race at Yarmouth and he’s tough. The trip around Windsor should suit him really well and he’s in great order. He’ll take a lot of beating.

Clive Cox, trainer of Tregony

She did amazingly well in the Racing League for the last two years and she appears to come into her own during the second half of the season. We’ve managed to get that reunion with Saffie [Osborne, jockey] too.

Ian Williams, trainer of Dream Harder

He’s had an amazing year with us. He’s up in grade, which'll make life a little bit tougher for him, but he’s more than capable and keeps on surprising us. I’m sure he’ll run well, but there's some tough competition.

Richard Spencer, trainer of The City’s Phantom

He’s going there in good form and hopefully the weather will dry the ground back because the faster the ground the better his chances are. We’ve been trying to run him for a while but the ground hasn't been suitable. Hopefully conditions can be in his favour.

Reporting by Liam Headd

