'Hopefully she has a good chance' - Goldana should be suited by conditions in search of second Group 3 win

With the ground described as soft to heavy, Goldana could have her ideal conditions as she attempts to secure a second Group 3 victory in the Darley Rathbride Stakes.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien, who won this race in 2019 with Red Tea, the four-year-old was a Listed winner in Germany before moving to Ireland and landing the Group 3 Gladness Stakes on testing ground at the Curragh in April. She beat Mea Domina that day while the third, Cosmic Vega, went on to win a Listed race on his next start.

Goldana then produced two respectable efforts on ground too quick for her as she finished fourth behind Just Beautiful at the Curragh, before being beaten just over six lengths in the Group 1 Pretty Polly earlier this month. With conditions to suit, she will prove a tough nut to crack.

Paddy Twomey saddles Moon De Vega, who took her record to 2-2 since arriving at the yard after winning the Listed Glencairn Stakes at Leopardstown last month when she beat Salt Lake City by a neck. Both her starts in Ireland have come on decent ground, but she has soft-ground form in Britain having won at Doncaster and finished fourth in the Cheshire Oaks at Chester.

Village Voice drops back in trip for Jessica Harrington after finding the ground too quick in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot. She showed plenty of bravery when defeating the reopposing Jackie Oh at Navan in April, bursting through a gap and sticking her neck out late on. She's a very likeable filly who will be more comfortable at this trip.

Jackie Oh finished down the field in the Sandringham Stakes at the royal meeting, but will relish the ease in the ground having run well to finish fifth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The Dermot Weld-trained Giladah should have no issues coping with soft ground after staying on nicely when third to Indian Wish in a Listed contest at Killarney this month.

Elsewhere, Angels Wrath can continue the good form of Johnny Murtagh by outrunning her odds, given she was an excellent second to Indian Wish at this track in May.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Goldana

The ground looks like it's going to be soft and she handles it well. We were very happy with her run in the Pretty Polly the last day in what was a very good race. Hopefully she has a good chance here.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Village Voice and Small Oasis

We were very happy with Village Voice at Navan when she won on soft ground. She was great that day but the ground was a bit quick for her at Ascot. I think the ground and the drop back in trip will suit her. Small Oasis ran well at Naas and if she could get a bit more black type then we would be delighted.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Jackie Oh and Dower House

The ease in the ground and the step up in trip should suit Jackie Oh well and the same can be said for Dower House, who should also enjoy this extra distance.

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Angels Wrath

Angels Wrath ran very well at Gowran back in May and she likes a cut in the ground. She's been placed in Group races and we're happy with her. She's very tough and consistent, and has been running very well.

