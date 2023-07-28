'He's won here and is ready to roll' - who is primed for a big run in the Sky Bet Dash at York?

There are plenty of old favourites lining up in this competitive sprint handicap and a fifth of the 15 runners competed in the race 12 months ago, including last year’s runner-up Lucky Man.

The Richard Spencer-trained four-year-old went on to land a course-and-distance handicap on his next start and appears to have been trained with a return to this race in mind, as he has run only twice this season.

He probably needed his reappearance when well held over course and distance at the Dante meeting and it was no surprise when he stepped forward from that to take third at Ascot last time. He is only 2lb higher than for his last win here and Andrea Atzeni is an eyecatching jockey booking, having had two winners, a second and a fourth from six rides for the stable.

Hyperfocus just edged out Aberama Gold when the pair finished fourth and fifth last year, but there is a 6lb swing in Aberama Gold’s favour here and he is also having just his second run for David O’Meara following Keith Dalgleish’s retirement. There could be more to come.

Music Society (eighth) and Mondammej (14th) are the other two from last year and both return in form. Mondammej is bidding for his first course win at the 12th attempt.

If there is a fly in the ointment it could be the unexposed Barefoot Angel, who is a Group horse in a handicap. She won the Group 3 Firth of Clyde at Ayr last campaign and finished fourth in the Listed Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar, but has raced only once this season.

She has had wind surgery since that disappointing reappearance in the Nell Gwyn at Newmarket, so clearly wasn’t right that day. However, trainer Richard Fahey is just 1-35 with runners having their first outing following a wind op.

David O'Meara, trainer of Summerghand and Aberama Gold

Things didn't work out well for Summerghand at Pontefract where he was drawn wide. This sort of scenario should be much more to his liking. He's in good form. Aberama Gold ran a nice race at Ayr on his first start for us since joining from Keith Dalgleish.

Cam Hardie, rider of Mondammej

He ran well last time at the track, although the ground might be a bit against him this time. There is pace in the race, however, and if it collapses it could set it up for him going back to six furlongs.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Magical Spirit

The softer the ground the better for him. He's been fairly consistent in his last few runs, so we're hopeful for a big run.

Joseph Parr, trainer of The Green Man

He's drawn on the wing in 15, which is not ideal unless they come up the stands' rail. He's high in the handicap and it just depends if there's more improvement in him. Hopefully he can get some prize-money.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Hyperfocus, Music Society and Manilla Scouse

Hyperfocus is great. He didn't fire at Hamilton, I don't know what happened, it might've dried up too much for him. Music Society is drawn in the middle and the race should suit him. He ran a super race in the Gold Cup Trial at Ayr, so he's in very good order. Manilla Scouse runs at York on Friday evening. We're not sure if he backs up yet, but he could do.

Richard Spencer, trainer of Lucky Man

He's won at York and is ready to roll after being a bit gassy on his first two starts. He's well drawn in the middle and if the ground dries back, it should suit him.

Mark Walford, trainer of It Just Takes Time

He's won us a few quid already this season, so this would be the icing on the cake. He's been running fairly consistently, bar one blip at Ripon, and although he's high enough in the handicap, he should like the ground.

