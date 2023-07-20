'Hopefully he can go very well' - Crisfords seek back-to-back wins in Glasgow Stakes with Royal Ascot third Chesspiece

Simon and Ed Crisford bid to make it back-to-back wins in the Listed Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton (7.40 ) with the progressive Chesspiece.

The joint-trainers landed the race 12 months ago with West Wind Blows, who has since won two Group 3s and finished third to Paddington in last month's Coral-Eclipse.

They rely on the Godolphin-owned three-year-old, who finished third in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, five and a quarter lengths behind Gregory.

The son of Nathaniel was bought by Godolphin after winning impressively over a mile and a half at York's Dante meeting in May and drops in trip for the Glasgow Stakes, having raced over a mile and six furlongs last month.

Ed Crisford said: "Chesspiece is in good form after Ascot. It was quite quick that day, which wasn't to his liking, but the ground looks suitable at Hamilton. It's a small, competitive field but I think he can take another step forward and hopefully can go very well."

Chesspiece once again clashes with royal runner Circle Of Fire, who finished a length and a quarter behind him when fourth in the Queen's Vase. He also hit the frame in the Lingfield Derby Trial earlier in the season. However, the highest-rated runner off a mark of 108 is Salt Bay.

The Glasgow Stakes has unearthed a host of Group 1 performers in the last ten years, with Postponed (2014), Ventura Storm (2016), Defoe (2017) and Subjectivist (2020) all going on to score at the top level.

There is also Listed action at Killarney, with trainer John Ryan four-handed as he attempts to land the Boylesports Handicap Chase (3.40 ) for the second year running.

The Dara Man was a nine-length winner for Ryan last year but has failed to win since and must bounce back from pulling up at Tipperary earlier this month. Ryan also saddles The Little Yank, Nelly's Money and Hope Des Blins.

Only two horses bring winning form into the 2m1f contest, including the Gordon Elliott-trained Pats Choice following his 17-length win at Wexford last time, which he has been raised 4lb for.

The Gillian Callaghan-trained The Dasher Conway was also an impressive winner on his latest start at Tramore, but must defy a hefty 9lb hike in the weights for this contest.

