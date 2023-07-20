'There's been a lot of hype about him' - can Asadna bounce back in Listed contest for new yard?

Not every horse who looks like a superstar when first setting foot on a racecourse turns out to be one and there's no doubt Asadna has plenty to prove after his flop when second favourite for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Speed figures experts were shouting his name from the rooftops following his stunning 12-length debut success at Ripon, but there were rumours, confirmed post-race, of a minor setback before Ascot, and his disgruntled owner subsequently moved him from George Boughey to Alice Haynes.

Even that Coventry ninth is among the best form on offer, but ranged against the son of Mehmas are a bunch of lightly raced and unexposed rivals, any number of whom could take a massive step forward, as juveniles tend to do.

Palmar Bay , for instance, won what looked no more than an average 5f novice at Salisbury in May, but runner-up Jasour stormed home by two lengths in the Group 2 July Stakes on his most recent start.

Palmar Bay is going to relish the extra furlong, but he doesn't have any further big entries, while there are three – Room Service , Inishfallen and Action Point – who are in the Gimcrack at York next month, as is Asadna.

All three are among the outsiders, but Room Service is almost certainly better than he showed when third to Bombay Bazaar in a conditions event at Beverley last time as he missed the break and had to make up ground quickly. He'll need to show improvement as the winner was tailed off in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot.

Of the others, Shagraan and Dapper Valley look the most interesting. The former pulled away in fine style on his second start at Windsor three weeks ago, with his trainer Clive Cox saying afterwards he expected him to hold his own in better grade and come on again.

Dapper Valley is, like Asadna, on a retrieval mission. He looked smart when a debut winner on this track in April, but he was weak in the market for the National Stakes at Sandown and didn't get to show his best, with jockey Pat Dobbs reporting a snapped rein meaning he couldn't ride him out.

Analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Alice Haynes, trainer of Asadna

We haven't had him an overly long time but he's settled in great and it's a good place to be starting with him. He's been going about his work well and he did a nice piece of work on Tuesday. There's been a lot of hype about him and we're hopeful – he's in good order.

Marco Botti, trainer of Kinnigoli Kid

He came from the Arqana breeze-up and won with a little bit in hand on his debut at Windsor. He's improved since then and he has a really great mind, so rather than take in a novice with a penalty we're happy to take our chance in a Listed race. He showed plenty of speed on his first start and is definitely a sprinter. The ground shouldn't be an issue and we like him.

Rob Hornby, rider of Palmar Bay

The form of his win last time has been boosted massively with the runner-up [Jasour] going on to win the July Stakes. He's done very well since that run [in May] and goes there with an exciting chance. He deserves a step up in class and it looks a good opportunity to see if he can mix it in this company. He's an exciting colt.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Room Service

He's put in two good performances so far and last time he showed he was ready for a step up to six furlongs. It was very quick ground there and he looked like he might appreciate a bit of juice. We're very happy with him and he should run a big race.

Clive Cox, trainer of Shagraan

It was a very pleasing success at Windsor last time and although this is a step up in class, he's given us confidence he's ready for it.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

