'He's pretty good at Newcastle' - jockey William Carver bids to improve his good strike-rate at the track with one ride

William Carver has been one of the most in-form jockeys at Newcastle in recent seasons and heads to the track for one ride on Tuesday evening.

The 3lb apprentice is operating at a 28 per cent strike-rate at the track in the last five years and partners outsider Stand Free in the 1m2f handicap (6.00 ) on her first start for trainer Ivan Furtado.

The six-year-old has not been seen since disappointing at this course over a mile in January for previous trainer Suzzanne France, but has finished in the first three at Newcastle on five occasions, including two victories.

Furtado said: "It's her first run for us and on the track for quite a while following a long break, but she's ready to go. She's won there a couple of times before so we know she likes the track.

"William is pretty good around Newcastle, and a pretty good jockey overall. He's a good lad and we're looking forward to seeing how they both get on."

Spotlight comment

Both wins have been over a mile at this venue but stays this trip and, although disappointing when last seen in January, is on a good mark; interesting runner on first start for new trainer.

Stand Free 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Carver (3lb) Tnr: Ivan Furtado

The Nottinghamshire-based trainers has had 21 winners in 2023 but hopes his luck will soon turn to enable him to get close to his best annual haul of 41 victories.

He added: "We've had a lot of seconds, which is frustrating, but it's been a good season. We've been a bit quieter than we have the last two or three years, but I'm happy with how things have been going."

Paul and Oliver Cole have been operating at a 35 per cent strike-rate at the course in the last five years and have one runner on the card in Nasneen in the 6f fillies' novice (7.00 ).

Oliver Cole said: "She's second favourite, but was second on her debut at Catterick and is in good form."

Read this next:

Trainer who has sent out 66-1 and 50-1 winners with his last two runners bids to continue great run

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more