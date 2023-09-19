Trainer who has sent out 66-1 and 50-1 winners with his last two runners bids to continue great run

Chris Fairhurst is bowing out of the training ranks in style this season with several big-priced winners including Opal Storm , who runs for the first time since her 66-1 Carlisle success at Redcar on Tuesday.

Fairhurst is retiring at the end of the year, three decades after taking over the licence from his father Tommy at Glasgow House stables in Middleham. Opal Storm's shock success was backed up by another Fairhurst-trained outsider Grey Force One obliging at 50-1 the following day at Newcastle.

Both huge-priced winners were ridden by Aiden Brookes, who partners Opal Storm again as she attempts to follow up that breakthrough success in the Racing TV Club Day Handicap (3.00 ).

The three-year-old daughter of Hot Streak took five runs to record her first win but will encounter the same five-furlong trip and good to firm ground that helped her get off the mark 12 days ago. On his filly's chances at Redcar, Fairhurst, who tops the hot trainers list due to his 100 per cent record in the fortnight, said: "She’s come out of her race really well.

"She’s 4lb higher and that makes it a bit more difficult but she should be competitive. Everything should suit, there’s no negatives it’s just that 4lb rise for winning."

Fairhurst needs just one more winner to match last season's total of six and he has another opportunity of doing so at Newcastle when Masham Moor attempts to go one better than last month's course-and-distance second in the mile handicap (8.30 ).

The six-year-old was beaten only a length and is able to compete off the same mark. Masham Moor won at this track and trip in December 2021 and has made the frame on his last seven starts on the all-weather.

“We’re hoping for a good run with him," said Fairhurst. "He’s really well, loves Newcastle and I think he’s got a good draw as well.”

Spotlight comments

Belied her 66-1 odds with a narrow success in Carlisle handicap (5f, good to firm) this month, opening her account at the fifth attempt; likely player provided she confirms that improvement.

Opal Storm 15:00 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Aiden Brookes (5lb) Tnr: Chris Fairhurst

C&D winner who has made the frame in his last seven starts on Tapeta, the latest when beaten a length by Pop Favourite back her five weeks ago; 3lb better off and unlikely to be far away.

Masham Moor 20:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paula Muir (3lb) Tnr: Chris Fairhurst

