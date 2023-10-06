'He's no spring chicken' - can this veteran sprinter enhance his impressive course-and-distance record at Newcastle?

Another Angel will bid to kick off another productive campaign for Antony Brittain as he heads to his most successful track at Newcastle on Friday.

The nine-year-old, who has been based with Brittain since 2017, has claimed eight course-and-distance wins and just as many runner-up finishes in a fruitful career for the North Yorkshire-based trainer and seeks to add to his impressive record in the 5f handicap (8.15 ).

"He's no spring chicken now but he ended his last campaign in really good order and we've just given him a break," Brittain said. "He seems in good form and he's won a hell of a lot of races at Newcastle already. I expect him to go well."

Another Angel returns from a five-month absence as one of three runners for Brittain on Friday evening, with stablemate Tathmeen also boasting seven course wins ahead of his run in the 7f handicap (7.45 ) and the pair both due to be ridden by Cam Hardie.

Spartan Fighter , who will be partnered by Curtis Wilson-Ruddock in the apprentice handicap (4.02 ), completes Brittain's team.

Spotlight comment

Veteran all-weather campaigner who was in fine form earlier this year, winning three times including over course and distance (by five lengths) in May; went up 8lb for that last success but dangerous if ready to go after five months off

Another Angel 20:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Antony Brittain

While the trainer hopes Another Angel can deliver another course-and-distance victory, he is sure the stable favourite will be in the thick of things at the line on an opening mark of 62 for the start of his winter campaign.

"It's not only the wins, he's had a lot of seconds here too, he's always there or thereabouts," he said. "It's the same with Tathmeen, who has won multiple times at the course. They're tough competitive sprints to win, but they seem well and we're hopeful.

"Another Angel is a little star for the yard and we're happy to have him going again, so fingers crossed."

Read more:

2023 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Westover retired to stud after suffering career-ending injury in the Arc

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up here . New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply . Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.