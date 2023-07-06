'He's improved dramatically' - expert analysis and trainer quotes for the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown

The market for this Listed contest is going to revolve around Born To Rock , which is hardly surprising considering she was among the favourites for the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot until being withdrawn with a vet's certificate.

She had earned her place in that market thanks to a deeply impressive four-and-a-quarter-length debut success at Yarmouth, but it's fair to say the form has worked out to be rather disappointing.

Runner-up and favourite Jiwin has since been beaten nine and a quarter lengths by Carla's Way (only eighth in the Queen Mary), while the third-placed Mirroring was last of ten in a Class 5 Kempton maiden next time and the fourth, Mantra, was first beaten 15 and a half lengths and then 11 and a half lengths in a pair of lowly maidens at Nottingham and Thirsk.

The form is not as worthy of an odds-on shot as you would like.

Second favourite Kylian , with Ryan Moore booked by Karl Burke, was off the mark at the third attempt at Newcastle last time and did it well, but that form is questionable too, given the short-priced favourite Nariko beat only one home.

Nazalan , very green when third on his debut at Nottingham last month, knew a lot more when a two-length scorer over this course and distance 12 days later, and while you could not initially rate the form very highly, it looks a little better now.

Just two of seven runners have reappeared, with both second-placed Notta Nother and sixth-placed Markakol winning.

Royal Ascot form is represented by Hala Emaraaty , Sergeant Wilko and Hackman , who were respectively seventh, 15th and 21st of 23 in the Windsor Castle.

It was the Windsor Castle winner Hala Emaraaty beat the time before, and with the fifth and sixth from Ascot having been second and first in Listed company since, that form looks strong, so the first-named, with the plum draw in one, could prove the value.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Hackman

I’m very happy with him. We were obviously hugely disappointed by Ascot, but I wonder if the ground was too quick for him there. We haven’t been done the same favours with the draw in stall seven as we were in the National Stakes, so we’ll have to work that out a bit, but we’re very happy with him coming into the race.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Hala Emaraaty

He came out of the Windsor Castle great. This race has broken up, he beat a few of them in that race at Ascot and he goes there well. We like him, he ran a great race last time and he’s stepped up from that. This stiff five furlongs should suit and we’ve got the plum draw in stall one. He keeps on stepping up and we’ll see a massive improvement when he steps up to six furlongs but this trip will suit and it’s great to go there for Ahmad Al Shaikh.

Sean Woods, trainer of Nazalan

He’s obviously been very pleasing and he has improved dramatically from his first to his second run. He’s pleased us since his last run, Tom [Marquand] rode him first time out – he does again – and he’s a straightforward horse.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Sergeant Wilko

He’s in good order and a bit of juice in the ground will suit him. The stiff track should suit and we’re hopeful of a good run.

Reporting by Liam Headd

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.