'He's finally going to get his ground' - key pointers and trainer quotes for the Group 3 Renaissance Stakes

The ultimate Curragh specialist Art Power has won this race for the last two years but does not make a quick return following his Flying Five exertions, so there will be a new name on the roll of honour for the first time since 2020.

That name can probably be whittled down to three: three-year-olds Ocean Quest and Shartash and elder statesman Go Athletico.

Looking at the chances of Go Athletico first, the five-year-old needs some cut in the ground. According to Racing Post Ratings, his five best performances have come on yielding, soft (twice), good to soft and heavy. Ado McGuinness has been waiting patiently for this race and even sidestepped the Flying Five at the Irish Champions Festival. When the rain came and Moss Tucker won, he must have been cursing his luck.

He chased home Moss Tucker in the Group 3 Phoenix Sprint over this course and distance last month, but the ground will be slower here and that could see him produce the best display of his career. He only has to give 2lb to the three-year-olds and has a good draw in stall eight. Everything points to a massive run.

Ocean Quest will relish conditions too. The Commonwealth Cup fourth has done very little wrong this season. She scooted away from the tough and consistent Aussie Girl in a Group 3 at Naas last time and is entered in the Champions Sprint at Ascot next month. She is a seriously smart sprinter with cut in the ground and is sure to be hugely popular here.

Shartash has not lived up to expectations this season. Last year's Railway Stakes winner, who went on to finish a close-up third to Al Riffa in the National Stakes, is 0-4 at three. His Hackwood Stakes fourth would put him right in the mix here, though, and you can put a big black line through his most recent effort as he reared as the stalls opened in the Phoenix Sprint and lost all chance. On his best form, he would nearly win this.

It looks between these three on paper, with slight preference given to Go Athletico. Others to note are the battle-hardened handicapper Big Gossey, who steps up in class following his Bold Lad Handicap win over course and distance a fortnight ago and Twilight Jet, who bounced back to form over the minimum trip at Tipperary last time.

Clever And Cool does not break well enough to win a hot sprint like this over 6f, while Aesop's Fables and Pretty Rebel have a bit to find on recent form.

Don't be surprised to see an improved showing from Wodao on this softer surface, though. He could outrun his odds.

What they say

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Go Athletico

His form is rock-solid and if he can perform like he did against Moss Tucker on his last two runs, he can be bang there.

Michael O'Callaghan, trainer of Twilight Jet

It was nice to get his head back in front at Tipperary. He had a few issues last year and over the winter with a couple of surgeries and it can be hard to get a four-year-old back to form after a couple of setbacks. Hopefully, he can build on that and run well.

Twilight Jet (Leigh Roche) winner of the Listed Abergwaun Stakes at Tipperary last time out Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Aesop's Fables

He had a break in the middle of the summer and has had two runs back now. We think the step up in trip from five to six will suit him and hopefully you will see an improved effort.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Ocean Quest

She ran a blinder at Ascot on ground that didn't really suit her in the Commonwealth Cup before winning at Naas. She likes ease in the ground, so hopefully she will get that.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Wodao

He just hasn't got his ground on his last couple of runs. He's been unlucky with the weather. I think he's finally going to get his ground, so hopefully he can bounce back to his best.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.