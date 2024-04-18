'He'll like the ground and is in good form' - Gordon Elliott's Favori De Champdou the class act in Limerick Grade 3 chase
Some smart chasers have landed the Grade 3 Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase, including two recent Irish National winners in General Principle and Burrows Saint. Gordon Elliott saddled General Principle and he has another leading candidate in Favori De Champdou.
The dual Grade 2 winner is a smart operator and was an impressive winner of the Florida Pearl Novice Chase in November, thundering 14 lengths clear of Sandor Clegane.
He didn't replicate that form in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown and things didn't go right for him in the Ten Up at Navan, when he was embroiled in a pace duel with Minella Cocooner. Provided he's recovered from his spill in the Irish National he will prove a tough nut to crack under Jack Kennedy and is the class act in the race.
The Paul Nolan-trained Joyeux Machin has plenty of ability but the going seems key to his chance. He put in a useful display when beating Effernock Fizz at Wexford in December and has struggled in three starts since on a more testing surface.
His four wins have come on yielding or good ground so conditions won't see him in his best light, but he does receive 8lb from Favori De Champdou.
John Ryan saddles two and Gaelic Arc is interesting after a 15-month layoff. He had some useful Graded form to his name as a hurdle and wasn't beaten all that far by the likes of Champ Kiely and Pied Piper.
He is engaged in the 6.15 at Clonmel on Thursday but the trainer is no stranger to running horses in quick succession and they tend to hold their form well. Ryan's other runner is Donacheady Gale, who has shaped well in two chase starts since returning from more than two years off but might struggle in this company.
John McConnell relies on Bella Bliss, who has some useful form to her name but would likely need a better surface to be seen at her best.
What they say
Gordon Elliott, trainer of Favori De Champdou
He had a hard race at Fairyhouse but seems in good form since and it's a Graded race so you have to take your chance. He'll like the ground and hopefully can run well.
Paul Nolan, trainer of Joyeux Machin
We were hoping the ground would dry out but it looks like it'll be very testing. It's a bit frustrating as his form is in and out but he seems to be galloping well at home and we're pleased with him. We were going to wait for Punchestown but it was hard not to go here as Favori De Champdou is rated 8lb above us and has to give us 8lb.
John Ryan, trainer of Donacheady Gale and Gaelic Arc
Gaelic Arc is in at Clonmel today so we'll see how he gets on there. It's great to have him back. He's a smart horse, has loads of ability and is well related being a half-brother to Galop Marin. Donacheady Gale will give a good account of himself. He had two runs over fences and ran very well. He's crying out for three miles.
