'He wouldn't want it too soft' - Grade 2 winner Tommy's Oscar makes comeback in competitive handicap

While this race is named after dual winner Simply Ned, the most successful horse in its recent history is three-time winner Nuts Well. His connections are represented by Tommy's Oscar , who has within the last 18 months been rated as Britain's best two-mile hurdler.

He made a sound start over fences last season. He matched his hurdles form, posted form figures of 12212 and won a Grade 2. By this performance he also demonstrated how much more competitive British chases are than the hurdles races.

From a BHA mark of 152, Tommy's Oscar could do some minor damage this season. That might be enough in this race, which is often strong but rarely deep. This renewal looks typical. There are seven runners, two of whom are making their stable debuts for Mike Smith having finished on a whimper for their previous yards.

The other five cannot be so easily watched. The Raymond Anderson Green-owned pair of Cedar Hill and Gold Des Bois both come with baggage, but there are positives too. Cedar Hill arrives off a course-and-distance win, his fifth at Kelso overall. Last year's winner Gold Des Bois has had wind surgery since April, presumably to counteract his tendency to find little for pressure.

Malystic and Dubai Days were both last seen at the Scottish Grand National meeting. Malystic won the Scotty Brand, a premier handicap but perhaps one of the weakest of those. Dubai Days did more for his reputation by splitting the exciting Richmond Lake and the classy Saint Calvados the previous afternoon.

That race was over 2m4½f, but the pacy Dubai Days won over course and distance in March 2022. He would have strong claims if ready to go on his reappearance.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Ian Hamilton, owner of Tommy's Oscar

He's well but the handicapper hasn't relented on him at all. You'd hope he'd be the class horse in this although Malystic is a fair horse too. He's fairly fit, but the biggest trouble could be the ground if it's torrential. He goes on any ground, but he wouldn't want it too soft with 12st on his back.

Peter Niven, trainer of Malystic

Hopefully he's in the same sort of shape and form as he was last season and he's ready for a run. I'm a bit worried about the rain that's threatened there, but he should give a good account of himself, although he will be better for the run. He won three handicaps with big weights last season, including one off 147 and now he's 150. It would be lovely if he could go into Graded races from that mark, but maybe he's just in between that and handicaps at the moment.

Mike Smith, trainer of Ganapathi and Sil Ver Klass

Sil Ver Klass hasn't been here that long, but he was fit and well when he came out of Tony Martin's and Tony has told me all about him. If what he says is right, he should run okay, while there's no question Ganapathi is a class animal, but I don't know if two and a half miles would suit him better. My gut says that, but he's got to start somewhere. They're both nice horses and you might ask if the top two [Tommy's Oscar and Malystic] can be competitive giving so much weight away. I'm not saying they can't because they're lovely horses, but it is a lot of weight.

Reporting by James Burn

