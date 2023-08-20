'He still retains handicapping scope off 63' - key quotes and analysis for fiercely contested Catterick handicap

Nine of the 15 runners line up as course-and-distance winners, so there are multiple strands of Catterick form to unravel.

One of the most recent is last month’s race in which Mutanaaseq beat his stablemate Magical Effect by two and a quarter lengths on good ground.

Ruth Carr’s winner was heavily backed from 7-1 to 3-1 favourite that day and duly landed the gamble, comfortably on top at the finish after making rapid headway early in the straight.

Despite being 5lb worse off with Magical Effect, it would be no surprise if Mutanaaseq confirmed the placings as he still retains some handicapping scope off a mark of 63 based on career-best form. The forecast softer ground won’t bother him.

Langholm, who was disqualified from fourth place in that race after Connor Beasley failed to weigh in, should give another good account. His front-running style is well suited to Catterick and he has since gone close over 6f when short-headed by the late lunge of Wade’s Magic.

Rain Cap, a four-time Catterick winner, finished in front of both Mutanaaseq (fourth) and Magical Effect (sixth) when posting his most recent success at the track two starts ago.

He is now 6lb higher, but those who follow statistics will be interested to know his trainer John Riches has an excellent Catterick record this season, sending out three winners from eight runners for a 38 per cent strike-rate.

Darbucks makes only his second appearance at Catterick after two solid placed efforts over 7f at Ayr. He should run well.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Ruth Carr, trainer of Mutanaaseq and Magical Effect

They're both in good form and they're two lovely old boys. Mutanaaseq is very consistent and has been really good fun for his owners and Magical Effect always gives his true showing. We were hoping the race might divide but both have very solid chances and we hope they can run well.

Nicola Barron, joint-trainer of Coaxing

She won't mind the ground and the rain over the weekend will have helped her chances, but her draw in stall 15 is a bit of a problem. She likes the track and the conditions of the race are perfect for her, but the draw is the only thing we'd change if we could.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Global Humor

He couldn't be better, but we were hoping for a better draw than stall 13. It'll be difficult from there but we'll go forward into a handy position. If the ground is drying out a bit it'll help him.

John Riches, trainer of Rain Cap

He's well enough and won at Catterick a couple of starts ago. He should have won at Hamilton last time but Sean [Kirrane, jockey] dropped his whip. Had he been able to use it, they would have won. He's back on and the handicapper has been kind to us.

David Thompson, trainer of Mr Strutter

He's well after running a couple of good races at Newcastle, but he's done plenty of winning around Catterick before as well. His mark is all right, we're pleased with him and he's ready to go.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.