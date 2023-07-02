'He looks open to more improvement' - analysis and key quotes for absorbing sprint handicap

This is a good-quality sprint and the weights are headed by Tanmawwy, who was 18-1 at the time of his withdrawal from the Wokingham at Royal Ascot after unseating his rider and getting loose.

The four-time winner, including over course and distance last May, started favourite for a valuable Newmarket handicap on 2,000 Guineas day and, although set to compete off a career-high mark of 97, the suspicion is he could have further progress in him.

Silver Samurai, who also ran in that Newmarket heritage handicap won by Probe, reopposes on 8lb better terms and cheekpieces, which didn’t seem to have a positive effect at Haydock last month, are replaced with a tongue-tie. He remains 1lb above his last winning mark, but should run well from stall one.

Highly progressive four-year-old Sterling Knight, winner of three of his last five starts, has been put up only 3lb for last month’s course-and-distance success over Lequinto, who went one better on his subsequent start. He seems to act well on any type of ground and is a thoroughly likeable sort open to more improvement.

Aphelios, who finished a two-and-a-half-length runner-up to Lethal Nymph at Ascot last September, is now 2lb worse off with Clive Cox’s sprinter, and returns from a break.

Three-time all-weather winner Expert Agent’s mark soared from 69 to 86 as a result of those exploits, and the sole three-year-old in the line-up needs to prove he is equally effective on turf.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Clive Cox, trainer of Lethal Nymph

He's taken time to come to himself this term, but hopefully he can start to show last season's form. I feel like he is coming back and the yard as a whole is hitting a bit of form, which is pleasing, while his work has been good since his last run. He's got plenty of weight, which reflects how well he did last year, but I think he's on his way back to form.

Ed Dunlop, trainer of Sterling Knight

He was upwardly mobile last year, but didn't start this season that well, although we freshened him up and he won nicely over the course last time. Rhys Clutterbuck has won on him three times and is on again and the ground should be okay for him. He seems in very good form.

Chris Dixon, co-owner of Aphelios

We were disappointed with his reappearance run last time but he came back a bit sick and took a while to come right. He seems in great form at home again now and we're hopeful of a good run to get him qualified for the series final.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Expert Agent

I would be a lot more confident if this was on the all-weather, but his work on grass has been as good as it has on the all-weather at home. He's got a bit to find and he's taking on older horses. I know we've got a weight advantage but it's not easy at this time of year, although I think the track and ground should suit him. There's just a question mark whether he's as good on turf as he is on the all-weather.

Reporting by James Burn

