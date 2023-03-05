'He looks an interesting each-way proposition' - analysis and quotes for Wetherby staying handicap hurdle

Jonjo O’Neill does well with his Wetherby runners and plenty of punters are likely to give Fame And Concrete another chance after he could finish only third as 13-8 favourite on his first venture into handicaps at Lingfield a fortnight ago.

However, the son of Fame And Glory was off the bridle at the top of the hill that day, and easy winner San Pedro has since flopped at Plumpton.

The placed form of Jet Legs looks stronger. He finished an excellent second to The Imposter, who was landing his fourth race of the winter, over this course and distance at Christmas before occupying the same position behind Lucinda Russell’s promising young mare Apple Away at Ayr.

Shot Boii has led the handicapper a merry dance this season owing to his tendency to win by narrow margins. He runs off a career-high mark of 103, but should still be highly competitive with a first-time visor equipped to bring out a bit more.

Kadex, from the in-form Lucy Wadham stable, is a low-mileage five-year-old who ran a big race last time out when second to The Kniphand – failed to frank the form since – at Doncaster.

Rumble B looks an interesting each-way proposition at decent odds. He was ridden aggressively at Carlisle last time and paid for those earlier exertions from the final flight, fading close home after seeming sure to be placed at the very least.

The form of his previous Newcastle third to Fortcanyon is working out well, with runner-up Lastofthecosmics going one better at Musselburgh.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Fame And Concrete

He ran well for a long way in his first handicap last time and prior to that had kept bumping into one in his novice races. He's schooled nicely lately and goes there with a good shout.

Alan O'Keeffe, assistant to Jennie Candlish, trainer of Bridge Road

It's his first time at three miles and if he stays he would have a good chance. He was taken off his feet over two miles on quick ground at Huntingdon last time, but this track and ground should be better for him.

Mark Walford, trainer of Perculator

She got beaten at odds-on at Catterick last time when we took a chance as it was a good opportunity, but she didn't handle the quick ground at all. Hopefully, with some rain around, this surface should see her in a better light.

Martin Todhunter, trainer of Jet Legs

The horse he finished second to last time went on to win at Doncaster, so the form is solid and he may well have got a bit far back that day. If they get the rain they say they are going to get, it will help his chances.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of George Bancroft

We're trying something new with him by stepping him up to three miles. Hopefully, it will help slow the others down a bit.

Reporting by David Milnes

