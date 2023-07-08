'He has a lot of speed' - Guineas hero Chaldean drops back in trip in bid to snare third Group 1 in Prix Jean Prat

In the brief history of this race being run over a straight seven furlongs, the Prix Jean Prat has become a popular staging post for Group 1-level milers dropping back in trip, with Too Darn Hot and Pinatubo both placed in the St James's Palace Stakes and last year's winner Tenebrism stepping up on her effort when fourth in the Coronation Stakes.

Whether you consider that sufficient data to be dogmatic about the likely outcome of this year's race or not, the prototype in the early years of the new format fits perfectly for Chaldean, who exceeded his predecessors' efforts by winning the 2,000 Guineas, and who, like those three before him, was a Group 1 winner at two.

Denied the services of Frankie Dettori, who is serving a nine-day ban for causing interference at Royal Ascot, Chaldean will be the responsibilty of Andrew Balding's long-time ally Oisin Murphy.

Further historic ammunition is given to Chaldean's chances when you consider Balding managed to win a July Cup over 6f with the previous year's Coronation and Sussex Stakes heroine Alcohol Free.

Murphy was aboard Hi Royal when he ran a huge race to be second to Chaldean in the Guineas despite becoming unbalanced into the Dip. His third to Paddington in the Irish version showed that was no fluke – although RPRs had his effort 2lb behind his Newmarket run he did get squeezed up on the rail late on – and a flat straight seven might be even more of a help to him than to Chaldean.

Meditate: was high class at two, winning the Albany at Royal Ascot Credit: Alex Livesey (Getty Images)

Meditate looks to replicate stablemate Tenebrism's winning effort here 12 months ago and it is easy to make a case that her last furlong was her weakest in the Coronation Stakes last time.

Others to be dropping back from Group 1 assignments at a mile are Charyn and Indestructible – third and fifth respectively in the St James's Palace – while Breizh Sky has already shown his adaptability, adding a win in the Group 3 Prix Paul de Moussac over 7f at Longchamp to his third place over a mile in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains.

Owner Nurlan Bizakov is doubly represented, with Charyn joined by last season's Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Belbek, who should strip fitter than when back in the ruck behind Breizh Sky last time.

Law Of Indices is the outlier among the four previous winners of this race at today's trip in that he was stepping up in trip from six furlongs. If raw speed does become the deciding factor then Shouldvebeenaring could enter calculations, having progressed from handicap company in the spring to run creditably in both the Sandy Lane and the Commonweath Cup.

'Hopefully the trip won't be an inconvenience to Chaldean'

The gloss on Chaldean's Guineas win may have come off marginally when finding Paddington too strong in the St James's Palace Stakes but, with a Dewhurst success to his name as well, he brings by far the best credentials to the Deauville table.

The midweek rain in Deauville has long since come out of the ground and, though his two finest hours at Newmarket have come with cut, Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon has no fears for Chaldean if it rides on the quick side.

Chaldean (right) beats Royal Scotsman and Nostrum (left) in the 7f Dewhurst Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

"If you look at his record last year we never skipped a dance due to the ground, but it just happened to be that every time we turned up there was a bit of juice," said Mahon. "I think his action and his stride and his physique suggest he'd be better on fast ground, which is hard to believe as he's shown such a high level of form when it's softer."

Mahon added: "He has a lot of speed, as he showed last year. He won a Dewhurst at seven furlongs and two other Group races at that trip too. I think he's versatile and hopefully the trip won't prove to be any inconvenience to him. At Newmarket he looked like he would go further than a mile, but the way the race was run at Ascot made a drop in trip look the best option for him."

'Hi Royal has got plenty of speed'

While Hi Royal has a length and three-quarters to find on Chaldean based on their meeting at Newmarket when sent off at 125-1, the tall son of Kodiac showed himself worthy of a place at the top table when forcing Paddington to pull out all the stops at the Curragh.

Hi Royal gives chase to Paddington in the Irish 2,000 Guineas Credit: Patrick McCann

And after only five career starts, trainer Kevin Ryan is hopeful there may be more to come.

"His form is solid and I know we're stepping back a furlong, but he's got plenty of speed," said Ryan. "We're very happy with him and hopeful of a very big run.

"We would have liked to have taken a lead at the Curragh, but it just panned out that there wasn't a lot of pace on and he had to go and do it himself. He was probably a little bit unfortunate not to be second so it was another big run."

What they say

Alessandro Botti, trainer of Breizh Sky

Any moisture in the track will be a help to him and his preparation has gone well. It’s fantastic that he goes up against a Guineas winner and it's a proper race.

Karl Burke, trainer of Indestructible

He ran very well in the Group 1 at Ascot and he wears sheepskins for the first time, which will help him. Dropping back in trip is also a positive move. He's not slow and is a genuine Group 2/Group 3 horse who deserves a chance in a Group 1. The straight seven furlongs will play to his strengths.

Belbek (3) has Breizh Sky (red cap) behind him in winning the Lagardere in October Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Andre Fabre, trainer of Belbek

I’m expecting some improvement because he had a setback before his last race. The ground will be okay for him and I expect him to run well. It’s going to be a fair race thanks to Chaldean.

Tim Palin, director of racing for Middleham Park Racing, owners of Shouldvebeenaring

He deserves to take his chance based on his second to Little Big Bear in the Sandy Lane. He's won over seven furlongs and an end-to-end, straight-line gallop will help him - he likes to be ridden patiently and we hope Christophe Soumillon can plot his way through in the final couple of furlongs.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Meditate

She's been good since Ascot, although we obviously haven't done a huge amount with her. We're dropping down to seven and we think that might suit her. It was a funny race at Ascot. It was slowly run and she was sort of left in front. It just didn't work out for her on the day.

