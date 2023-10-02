'He goes there with a good shout' - will course form count or can a track newcomer finish on top?

This 1m2f handicap sees a real clash of the generations. Between Ayr Poet , Glasses Up and Tilsitt , there are 22 years, 74 runs at Ayr and 15 course victories. That is in sharp contrast to lightly raced three-year-olds Montevideo , Star Start and Stressfree , who are gearing up for a first run at the track.

We are approaching the dying embers of the Flat season and the ground is due to be on the slow side at the Scottish track. Freshness and the ability to handle testing conditions can be a real advantage at this time of year and eight-year-old Ayr Poet, while boasting a fair 2-7 record on soft ground, keeps edging up the weights after a busy few months.

Star Start has recorded a win and a second in two starts on that surface, although he too has been a regular on the racecourse in recent months. Montevideo is feared if she handles an ease underfoot, but her pedigree suggests that is far from guaranteed, and Stressfree is right at the top of the list on a potentially big day for David O’Meara.

Stressfree showed useful form on testing terrain for Carlos Laffon-Parias in France before notching a career-best performance on Racing Post Ratings on his first start for O’Meara following an 83-day break at Redcar last time. That came on good ground and the handicapper has dropped him 1lb in the ratings for his fourth-placed effort there as he returns to a slower surface. Given the trainer’s history with improving new acquisitions, this youngster could be a name to note for the stable in the coming years.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Ian Jardine, trainer of Bashful

He’s back in trip after running over a mile and a half at Chester last time, before which he was running in the Racing League which were tough races to win. He seems in good form at home and goes there with a good shout.

Mike Smith, trainer of Tilsitt and Glasses Up

It depends if they get any more rain but I expect the ground to suit Tilsitt more than Glasses Up. It’s decent prize-money for a change so we’re having a crack at it and both go there in good shape with good jockey bookings.

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Star Start

He’s tackling his biggest test as he’s been in calmer waters than this up to now but he won well at Beverley last time and gets no penalty as that was an apprentice race. We’re claiming 5lb off him, which will help, and we thought we’d have a tilt at this before putting him away for the season.

Reporting by David Milnes

