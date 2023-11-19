Hafeet Alain likely to play leading role under Billy Loughnane - analysis and key quotes for Kempton feature

A highly competitive Class 2 handicap with £25,000 in guaranteed prize-money which seems sure to provide a keen betting heat for punters.

Catch The Paddy , who acts well on fast ground on turf, makes his first all-weather start on the back of a Newmarket success off 4lb lower.

Kevin Ryan's three-year-old remains relatively unexposed at a mile and a career-high mark might not stop him.

Fellow last-time-out scorer Hafeet Alain is far more experienced on artificial surfaces. He has performed well in defeat on both previous visits to Kempton but, in effect, is 6lb higher than for last month’s victory at York, when the claim of Connor Planas, who rode him that day, is taken into consideration.

However, it is worth noting Hafeet Alain is now 20lb better off with topweight Notre Belle Bete based on their clash in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton in March last year, and he must surely play a leading role under Billy Loughnane.

Excel Power , a five-time all-weather scorer, has begun to edge down the weights and should not be underestimated off a mark of 98.

The prolific Autumn Festival can prove hard to catch when on song, and stall one gives him an excellent chance of quickly getting to the front.

He’s unexposed on sand, but it can be argued he’ll need a career-best performance from a lofty rating of 90.

Marks in the mid and high 80s consistently proved beyond him during the first half of the turf season this year.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Notre Belle Bete

He’s effective on turf but seems to show his best form on the all-weather, and this looks a nice starting point for another winter campaign. This trip of a mile might be on the short side for him and he has top weight, but hopefully he can run a nice race back.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Mohammed Rashid, owner of Excel Power

He’s done most of his winning at Chelmsford, where he ran well last time to be third. If he acts around Kempton he would have an each-way chance in an open-looking race.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Symbol Of Light

We’re going back to what he does best, which is running at this trip on the all-weather. We tried him over further on soft ground last time, which he didn’t enjoy, so hopefully he can get back on track with an eye to a winter campaign.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Choisya

She’s had a busy season and ran very well to be second in a decent handicap at Newmarket last time. She’s freshened up and is now back on the all-weather, which she has been effective on.

Simon Crisford: joint-trainer of Choisya Credit: Mark Cranham

Ed Walker, trainer of Hafeet Alain

Turf with some ease in it is probably his favourite conditions, but he has form on the all-weather. He's not got a great draw, but is in good shape and this will be his last run of the year.

David Egan, rider of Julia Augusta

She was not beaten far in a Listed race at Lingfield last time and is now in handicap company. She’s a filly who works well at home so hopefully can be thereabouts.

Roger Teal, trainer of Caragio

He was drawn wide there last time and messed around in the gate, which left him with a mountain to climb, so hopefully we can put a line through that. On his previous win at the track he shaped as if this trip would suit, so he has an each-way chance in a tough race.

Reporting by David Milnes

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.