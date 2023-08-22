Frankie Dettori farewell tour rolls into York with hopes of eclipsing Lester Piggott's record in the Juddmonte International

It was Newbury last week and now it's York for the latest leg of Franke Dettori's farewell tour.
The sport's biggest star is not necessarily Ascot-synonymous with the course, but that need not matter much, and one can hardly say the rider hasn't made a name for himself on the Knavesmire.
He is tied with a certain Lester Piggott on five victories in the Juddmonte International, York's greatest race in which he will bid for the outright record in Wednesday's renewal on the brilliant Mostahdaf.
