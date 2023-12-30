Four key stats from all the meetings to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

The Challow Novices' Hurdle (3.00 ) is the highlight of the weekend as Willmount bids to maintain his unbeaten record in the Newbury Grade 1. Haydock, Taunton and Wolverhampton also stage fixtures and here are some key stats for each of the four meetings. . .

Haydock

Venetia Williams has been responsible for two of the last five winners of the Betfred Last Fling Handicap Chase (1.25 ) and the trainer saddles Robyndzone in a bid to enhance her good recent record in the feature 3m4½f contest.

The nine-year-old replicated many of his stablemates by making a successful seasonal debut at Ludlow last month but fell when attempting to back up that victory at Sandown. Robyndzone is untried over marathon trips but receives upwards of 7lb from all five of his rivals which could help him enhance the strike-rate of Williams in the £25,000 event.

Robyndzone 13:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ned Fox (5lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

Newbury

Liam Harrison has ridden four winners from his last eights rides including a dramatic success aboard 22-1 shot Landen Calling in the Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen on Boxing Day. Harrison, who also rode winners on both days of Ascot's Christmas meeting for Robbie Llewellyn last week, bids for more Saturday success on Greyval in the 2m½f mares' handicap hurdle (12.05 ).

The Fergal O'Brien-trained four-year-old beat Arclight, who is unbeaten in three starts over fences this season, when landing a Listed event at Doncaster in January. Greyval made a respectable handicap debut at Ascot last month, beating subsequent winner Rare Middleton by ten and a half lengths when finishing sixth. Greyval has to be respected now in a weaker race against her own sex.

Greyval 12:05 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Taunton

Paul Nicholls has been responsible for four of the last nine winners of the Listed 2m½f mares' novice hurdle (2.10 ) and he has a decent chance of boosting that excellent record with Larchmount Lass .

The five-year-old beat one of her rivals in the six-runner contest, Casa No Mento, when landing a Listed Sandown bumper last season and was second over this track and trip on her recent hurdling debut. She will need to improve on that effort to confirm the form with Casa No Mento, who is unbeaten over hurdles along with dual Cheltenham winner Queens Gamble but the champion trainer's recent record in the race has to be respected.

Larchmont Lass 14:10 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Wolverhampton

Swinging Eddie won the 7f handicap (4.15 ) in 2020 and is a serious contender to regain his crown having struck over course and distance last Friday. The seven-year-old is rated 8lb higher than his 2020 victory and has yet to win off a mark higher than 61 on the all-weather but this looks an excellent opportunity.

All three of Jack Mitchell's victories from five rides aboard Grant Tuer's gelded son of Swiss Spirit have been over this track and trip including last week's win, which was the first time the jockey had partnered Swinging Eddie since April 2021. The fact that Mitchell retains the partnership here is positive for Swinging Eddie's chance of securing back-to-back wins.

Swinging Eddie 16:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Grant Tuer

