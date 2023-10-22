Flagrant Delitiep weighted to solve intriguing puzzle - analysis and key quotes for Plumpton chase

It’s unlikely, but not impossible, that there is a better-handicapped horse in this intriguing puzzle than bottomweight Flagrant Delitiep .

The Robert Walford-trained eight-year-old, who is ideally suited by this 2m3½f trip on soft ground, failed to score in seven outings last term and, as a result, can compete off a mark 17lb lower than when last successful at Wincanton in March 2022.

His trainer saddled a well-backed winner at Fontwell just over a fortnight ago in the promising young stayer Hipop Des Ongrais, and it would be no surprise if Flagrant Delitiep was also the subject of market support.

In The Air is less exposed than Flagrant Delitiep, and looks the type to make up into a nice chaser this season.

The form of his two and three-quarter length third to JPR One at Taunton in March received a timely boost when that winner bolted up at Newton Abbot on Saturday.

Deeper Blue , off the track since last October, demolished solid yardstick Stormy Flight by six lengths over hurdles at Exeter on his penultimate start.

He performed below expectations on his chasing bow at Uttoxeter, but there was presumably something amiss as he hasn’t been seen in public since.

Sacre Coeur , just 3lb higher for a gritty victory over Copperhead at Fontwell, must enter calculations, but likely soft ground won’t suit the nicely treated Fairway Freddy , who has probably been trained for this race for some time.

Lord Baddesley , with two Plumpton wins to his name, is 5lb higher than when registering his sole chase success, but remains relatively unexposed.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going update

The going at Plumpton on Sunday was soft, good to soft in places, with 83mm of rain since Wednesday following Storm Babet. Monday is set to be dry during the morning, while there is a chance of some light rain during the afternoon.

What they say

Chris Gordon, trainer of Lord Baddesley

All is good with him. Mine have tended to be needing the run this season and blowing up slightly, but he's in good order. I could do with slightly better ground for him, but it might dry out a bit. He tends to run well at Plumpton, and they've got some fantastic prize-money on offer.

Toby Lawes, trainer of Zacony Rebel

He's in good form at home and we're pleased with him ahead of his comeback. He goes well fresh and we're hopeful he can run a nice race. I'd prefer a better surface, but he's won with some cut in the ground before.

Warren Greatrex, trainer of Abuffalosoldier

We've minded him over the last couple of seasons and chasing was always going to be his game. He's schooled very well and the conditions of the race should suit. He hadn't really been strong enough before to go through soft ground, but he's a big, strong horse now and has plenty of ability. If he gets a clear round I'm hopeful he can go well.

Robert Walford, trainer of Flagrant Delitiep

Last time was a bit of a disaster, so we're hoping for better this time. The softer the ground the better he'll be, but my horses tend to need the run first time out.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

