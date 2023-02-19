2.15 Carlisle: fascinating Irish raider Eyre Square holds key to handicap chase

The eye immediately focuses on the Gavin Cromwell-trained challenger from Ireland, Eyre Square, who is equipped with first-time cheekpieces now she graduates to handicaps.

A well-backed and impressive winner of a Wexford mares’ bumper in March 2021, the eight-year-old has contested chases won by Gerri Colombe (subsequently landed Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown) and Gold Cup Bailly (Ayr winner last month off a mark of 136) this term.

Plenty of punters will at least strongly consider the possibility that Eyre Square could be well treated off 115. However, if the handicapper is right, this 13-runner affair becomes fiercely competitive.

Massini Man has thrived at Musselburgh since joining Sandy Thomson, winning two of his three races there. However, a 9lb hike for the most recent success makes life more difficult, and he has to prove his effectiveness at Carlisle.

Tupelo Mississippi, who does boast solid form at Carlisle, ran an excellent second at Doncaster to Heroique De Maulde over a similar trip last time out and competes off the same mark.

Knocknamona, who carries bottom weight, won a race at this meeting in 2019 off 103. He is 10lb lower now, even after strolling home by 11 lengths at Newcastle last month.

The Micky Hammond-trained 12-year-old failed to cut much ice in two starts after landing that same Newcastle race last year, though, and might need softer ground to produce his best form. All nine of his wins have been achieved on ground officially described as soft or heavy.

Brian Ellison, trainer of Tupelo Mississippi

He's improving all the time and ran really well at Doncaster last time out. This is another qualifying run for the final of this series, as you have to run in two qualifiers, but he's in good form. This is his best trip and he had a lot of time off before, but he's still an improving horse.

Tupelo Mississippi: "He's improving all the time" Credit: Grossick Racing

Sandy Thomson, trainer of Massini Man

He's very well. He's had a bit of a break since his last run, but the course should suit him and hopefully the ground too. This is a qualifier for the final and that's where I'm hoping he'll end up if he keeps going the way he is. I'm expecting a big run.

Stuart Edmunds, trainer of Allo Allo

He's really well and in good form. He's done the last of his winning around Fakenham, which couldn't be any more different to Carlisle, but we're heading there in search of some softer ground.

Micky Hammond, trainer of Knocknamona

He likes a little bit of cut in the ground and he's won over the course and distance. It wasn't the strongest of races he won at Newcastle last time but he won it well. He's been a star for us who's always won races throughout his career and it'll almost certainly be his last season racing. It'd be great to get another win or two with him, possibly in the final of this series.

