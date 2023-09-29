Enjoy every minute of an outstanding weekend with something to cater for all tastes

For many thousands of racing fans in Britain, this is one of their favourite weekends of the year.

The annual pilgrimage to Longchamp for Sunday’s absorbing Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (3.05) always proves even more enjoyable on the back of finding the winner of that most prestigious and challenging of Flat handicaps, the bet365 Cambridgeshire (3.40) at Newmarket.

Thirty four runners thundering down the straight Rowley Mile, often splitting into three pronounced groups, provides a totally different spectacle to what those in Paris will witness.