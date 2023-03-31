Easyview: the simple way to view the runners for the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster

Racing Post Easyview is the new unbiased, comprehensive and intuitive tool for all racing fans. Using our unrivalled racing database, our team of data scientists has applied mathematical modelling and machine learning techniques to generate an objective assessment across six key attributes for horses in all British and Irish races.

These are presented in a format that allows you to either home in on individual attributes or be guided by the overall Easyview score, which is a weighted average of the six attributes and, like them, is scored out of 100.

Whether you're a seasoned form student or a casual punter, Racing Post Easyview can help you to make more informed choices and more successful bets.

Easyview will be available for the big betting race every Saturday, before being rolled out more extensively later in the year. Click on to tell us what you think of it.

The Easyview racecard

