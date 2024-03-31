Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's eight-line perm for a decent all-weather card

Kempton, one of seven Easter Monday cards in Britain, has been chosen as the £50,000 Placepot guarantee meeting, so it’s worth giving the first six races some serious attention.

Richard Hannon’s record with early two-year-olds makes Majestic Heights , who is bred to be sharp, of significant interest in leg one (1.45).

Course winner Musical Dancer , who has been gelded since, appeals in leg two (2.20), with the step up in trip sure to suit.

The Listed Magnolia Stakes, leg three (2.55), features an absorbing clash between Dubai Honour , who didn’t achieve as much as looked likely at one stage last season, and the highly progressive Lion’s Pride . Dubai Honour stands out in receipt of 3lb, but a career-best from Lion’s Pride would come as no surprise.

Liseo , a course-and-distance winner in January, didn’t have the race run to suit at Southwell, and will be difficult to keep out of the places in leg four (3.30). Oslo , nicely treated on his best all-weather form, also takes the eye from the foot of the weights.

Al Barez and Brazen Idol are the selections for leg five (4.05), while Vultar rates banker material in leg six (4.40).

Kempton Placepot perm

1.45

2 Majestic Heights

2.20

2 Musical Dancer

2.55

1 Lion’s Pride

2 Dubai Honour

3.30

5 Liseo

10 Oslo

4.05

2 Al Barez

9 Brazen Idol

4.40

5 Vultar

1x1x2x2x2x1 = 8 lines

