'Classy' Heavens Gate sets the standard - but big names have been beaten before in lucrative Ballyhane Stakes

This has the potential to be a punting minefield as 24 two-year-olds were declared to contest a huge €300,000 pot in the Ballyhane Stakes, although the forecast rain will likely reduce the number of participants come the off.

The likes of State Of Rest, Matilda Picotte, Ocean Quest and Victoria Road have been beaten in the 6f median auction race, while there have been 22-1 and 28-1 winners in its four-year history.

One of those was Chief Little Hawk, who took the honours in 2020 for Aidan O'Brien, and Ballydoyle saddle Heavens Gate this time round who is the one they all have to beat.

An impressive winner of a Curragh maiden in May, she ran a huge race when beaten a length into third by stablemate Fairy Godmother in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and filled the same spot in the Duchess of Cambridge at Newmarket last month.

That's the best form on offer and it's going to take a smart type to thwart her. Testing ground would be a unknown for her but the same can be said for the vast majority of these lightly raced juveniles.

Midnight Strike made a smart debut when beating Treasure Isle and was beaten less than a length into third by Arizona Blaze in the Marble Hill on his next start. That form puts him bang in contention but he needs to bounce back from an underwhelming effort when finishing 15th of 22 in the Coventry at Royal Ascot, where the ground was likely too fast.

He is one of the few proven on soft ground, so he's likely going to prove popular in the market if the anticipated rain comes despite giving weight away all round.

Midnight Strike: Disappointed in the Coventry but could bounce back Credit: Caroline Norris

Morning Vietnam was back to his best at Cork last time when sprinting three and a quarter lengths clear of the reopposing Lethimfly . It was hard not to be struck by the manner of victory and a gelding operation has worked the oracle after two below-par displays after winning at Dundalk on his debut. He's an attractive each-way play if the rain stays away.

The George Boughey-trained Violet Love travels over from Newmarket and has done little wrong, winning three of her last four starts, the latest being a novice event at Ripon. She's a player but has had six starts, so is a little vulnerable to a big improver.

Fiery Lucy is also worth considering. She couldn't make her mark at Group 2 level last time at Newmarket but was quite impressive in winning at Fairyhouse before that.

Going report

The going on Sunday afternoon was good, however persistent rain was due to move in on Sunday night and continue on Monday, with approximately 15 millimetres forecast according to Met Eireann.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien trainer of Midnight Strike and And So To Bed

Midnight Strike is carrying plenty of weight but is in good form and hopefully has a live each-way chance. And So To Bed has been in good shape since her nice maiden win at Leopardstown and we're happy with her draw. It would be great if she could get a share of the prize-money.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Fiery Lucy and Skillman Ave

There's a lot of rain forecast, which isn't ideal for either, but I'm happy with the two of them. Fiery Lucy will probably handle an ease in the ground but Skillman Ave didn't seem to handle it last time. She's probably unlikely to run if the forecast is accurate.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Heavens Gate

She's in good form and came out of Newmarket well. We thought this was a race that would suit her. We think she can get further in time and she's a classy filly.

