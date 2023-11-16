Cheltenham faithful may turn to cross-country king Gordon Elliott again in search for early Christmas gifts
Ho, ho, ho. With Christmas adverts aplenty already on ITV, it is that time of year when the channel welcomes back a familiar troop renowned for spreading joy on their fanciful journey.
No, not Santa's reindeer dropping off presents at every home but the Cheltenham cross-country horses darting from hedge to bush, ditch to cheese wedges, depositing nothing but the occasional jockey.
The man playing Father Christmas at the moment, at least as far as punters is concerned, is Gordon Elliott, who won an astonishing 11 of the 14 races at the Down Royal festival last week – when, remarkably, there was actually a sense of disappointment that he did not go through the card on either of the two days.
Published on 16 November 2023inPreviews
Last updated 19:07, 16 November 2023
- Racing Postcast: top tips for Cheltenham's November meeting and more with our expert team
- 2.55 Cheltenham: it's Delta Work v Galvin again in the cross-country - but what does Gordon Elliott have to say about his big guns?
- 3.30 Cheltenham: can Paul Nicholls lay down another Cheltenham marker with Grade 1 prospect Captain Teague?
- 2.20 Cheltenham: exciting novice JPR One out to give in-form Joe Tizzard yard another big-race success over fences
- 1.45 Cheltenham: 'I reckon he could have 10lb in hand over fences at some point this season' - which trainer has high hopes?
