Can Royal Ascot third open his account for Boughey? Analysis and key quotes for Pontefract feature

Arguably the most interesting runner is the George Boughey-trained Sun King, who finished third under Aidan O’Brien’s supervision in last year’s 1m2f Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot.

The winner of that fiercely contested handicap, Missed The Cut, went on to land a Lingfield Listed race for Boughey, and Sun King looks just the type to have a rewarding four-year-old campaign.

He shaped nicely on his first start for new connections – having been sold for 120,000gns last July – over an inadequate mile at Kempton in January, and could take a significant step forward this time.

Rising star apprentice Billy Loughnane has struck up a prolific winning partnership with topweight Zealot, the pair having combined to land three handicaps this winter at Chelmsford and Newcastle (twice).

Zealot has made exceptional progress since joining Mick Appleby with a mark of 59 in December, and now bids for his eighth win in ten starts off a career-high 99.

The five-year-old has raced exclusively on the all-weather for Appleby, and the big question is whether he can transfer his ability to turf.

Cumulonimbus ended the 2022 turf campaign in good, progressive form with wins at Yarmouth and Haydock.

He will appreciate the forecast good to soft ground and looks open to further progress as a four-year-old.

Wootton'Sun’s best form is on faster terrain, but he won nicely at Windsor off a 3lb lower mark in September, and looks well drawn in stall one with only 8st 5lb to carry.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of Zealot

He's improved no end on the all-weather so hopefully he can transfer that to the turf. He didn't run well on the grass on his only start for his previous trainer [Eve Johnson Houghton] but there's no reason why he shouldn't like it. I don't think he'd want the ground too soft though.

Kim Bailey, trainer of Ajero

He's not fully wound up – it's his first run of the season and he usually needs a run to get going. It's few and far between where we can start off. He's in a good place at home but has a long season ahead of him.

George Boughey, trainer of Sun King

This step up in distance should suit as he was slightly tapped for toe in a slowly run race over a mile at Kempton in January. We'd like to get him in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot if we can get him up 4lb or 5lb in the weights.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Cumulonimbus

He really improved for a switch in tactics in the second half of last season. On his last start they went hard in front and set it up for two closers, and he did remarkably well to finish third and not beaten far. We'll be positive again and this track lends itself to those tactics. Any rain is a plus and I hope there's another step forward. If we can go up another 10lb we're running in some nice races later in the year.

Reporting by James Stevens

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.