Can one of Britain's most in-form trainers continue his remarkable record at Chelmsford on Thursday?

Jack Jones is one of Britain's most in-form trainers and bids to improve his brilliant record at Chelmsford with two runners at the track on Thursday.

Jones is operating at a 40 per cent strike-rate during a career-best campaign, and has a 33 per cent strike-rate at the Essex track during his burgeoning career.

The Newmarket trainer saddles two runners on the eight-race card, including Navy Drums in the 7f handicap (5.30). He bids to bounce back from finishing seventh over 5f at the track last month.

Jones said: "He's been a real superstar – he won twice and finished second twice earlier this year. Six furlongs is his usual trip, we tried him over five last time and it didn't work but he's run really well over this trip before. He should run well and if he gets to the front and dictates he should be bang in there."

Two 6f wins at Lingfield (AW) early in the year and he went down narrowly over 7f in his hat-trick bid; his three runs since were disappointing, all at 7-1 or shorter; perhaps excused latest (5f after four months off) though and he's worth a second look

Navy Drums 17:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Jack Jones

Jones also saddles Mitigator in the mile handicap (6.30). He finished ninth on his debut for the yard at Kempton last time following a long absence.

Jones added: "It was his first run for us last time and he returned from nearly 500 days off. He should come on for that and could be thereabouts. They both have a good squeak."

Won off 2lb higher at Kempton (1m3f, AW) in March 2022 but he's had only three runs since and was a remote ninth back at Kempton (4-1; stable debut) last month after a long absence; probably needed that run and has good draw back at this trip but others are more convincing

Mitigator 18:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Jack Jones

A star in Jones's career has been The Waiting Game, who rattled off a rare five-timer when successful at Chelmsford last time.

"It's been great, especially location-wise," he said. "We had our first winner there last year on November 8 [Chagall] and The Waiting Game has made a fairly decent contribution there too. She's now won five races on the bounce and has been a real star for us. She's a superb filly."

