3.45 Carlisle: weight could be a big factor up the punishing Carlisle hill

This is a fiercely competitive, big-field handicap containing a nice mix of fully exposed course regulars and some lightly raced potential improvers.

Top of the list in that second category is Clear White Light, who made it second time lucky in handicaps when beating Garde Des Champs by half a length at Doncaster last month.

He has won two of his four starts over hurdles and is open to further progress off a 7lb higher mark, but will need another career best at this stiffest of tracks under top weight.

It is not difficult to argue that the Richard Newland-trained six-year-old Quick Sharpener has got into his first handicap lightly after a fluent win at Wetherby over Christmas.

He beat the 122-rated Royal Mogul by three and a quarter lengths in receipt of 7lb, and has been given a mark of 116.

Quick Sharpener should go well again, but he’ll need to confirm himself a few pounds ahead of his mark to hump 11st 12lb up the Carlisle hill in such a strongly contested race.

Leading Force also has potential, but lacks experience of Carlisle, a comment which doesn’t apply to Wor Verge, who boasts two wins from three starts at the track this term.

However, the ten-year-old looks high in the weights now and two of his old rivals, Applaus and Serious Ego, could finish in front of him this time.

The Nicky Richards-trained Serious Ego has dropped to a highly favourable mark – 13lb below his last winning rating – and may outrun likely big odds (William Hill offered 22-1 first show) off bottom weight on ground he should enjoy.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Richard Newland, trainer of Quick Sharpener

The drop back in trip suited him last time at Wetherby and he should enjoy the galloping nature of the track. If it’s soft enough he’ll run well.

Jimmy Moffatt, trainer of Vocal Duke

He’s fit and well and has been ready to go for about a month now. We had him in at a Haydock meeting that was called off, but this looks easier.

Susan Corbett, trainer of Wor Verge

It would be nice if he could win as we lost a member of the syndicate just after Christmas to cancer – my sister-in-law Sheila. She loved Wor Verge and saw him win twice at Carlisle when she was still well enough to go racing. He’s a bit high in the handicap, but Nathan Moscrop seems to get a good tune out of him and we know he likes the track.

James Ewart, trainer of Fostered Phil

We're hoping Carlisle will suit him better than Musselburgh last time. If it all drops right he'd have strong place claims.

Sandy Thomson, trainer of Leading Force

It’s his first time in a handicap but he looks to have a workable mark. He ran well last time against a good one at Newcastle and we expect this stiffer track to play to his strengths.

Micky Hammond, trainer of Applaus

This soft ground will be to his liking and his record suggests he likes the track. He’s not getting any younger, but Emma Smith-Chaston won on him there last time and we're hopeful of another good run.

Reporting by David Milnes

