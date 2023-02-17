3.35 Ascot: 'Fantastic' schooling session gives Henderson hope for Shishkin revival in Ascot Chase

It may be easy to make a strong case for Fakir D'Oudairies and Pic D'Orhy in this Grade 1 chase, but , who thrilled trainer Nicky Henderson in a schooling session this week, remains by some way the most fascinating contender.

The two-time Cheltenham Festival winner bids to get his career back on track and is upped in trip after high-profile defeats in Grade 1 events at two miles.

Pulled up as 5-6 favourite in last year’s Champion Chase behind Energumene, the Nicky Henderson-trained superstar suffered another defeat in the Tingle Creek Chase on his reappearance at Sandown in December.

Shishkin has undergone a wind procedure since and Henderson is keen to re-establish him as one of the classiest performers on the jumps scene.

A winner of 11 of his 14 starts under rules, Shishkin is likely to contest the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham next month if all goes well in Berkshire.

Henderson said: “Shishkin schooled on Thursday and was fantastic – very good and very sparky. We're hopeful and positive about him, but it's a fierce contest.

“He's got two things to help him in this race though; he's had a wind operation since his Tingle Creek run and he's stepping up in trip, and it's a trip I think he'll be much more comfortable over.”

Nicholls: Pic D’Orhy will run very well

Paul Nicholls feels enters the Grade 1 cauldron in career-best shape as he bids for a breakthrough top-level success by beating the likes of last year’s winner Fakir d’Oudairies and Shishkin.

The four-time Grade 2 winner appeared to take his form to another level when slamming Clondaw Castle by 16 lengths in Kempton’s Silviniaco Conti Chase on soft ground last month, and is ready to embrace this challenge.

Ascot’s quicker surface is likely to suit Pic D’Orhy better, and Nicholls said: “He’ll love the ground. He’s up in grade, but I think he’ll run very well.”

Pic D'Orhy: bids for a first top-level win Credit: Edward Whitaker

The champion trainer added: “Pic D’Orhy has always had plenty of ability and he’s a little like Bravemansgame in that he’s massive and has just taken all this time to mature.

“He wasn’t jumping that well in his first season over fences, but he’s been fantastic on that score this season. He’s the finished article now and hopefully will keep improving.

“It was one of his best performances at Kempton. We weren’t convinced about the soft ground – he’s much better on good ground – but he won well. This is the biggest race of his career, but he’s up for it."

How Pic D’Orhy performs at Ascot will determine future targets. Nicholls said: “If he’s going to compete in the Ryanair and at Aintree, he needs to be right in the mix. He couldn’t be going to Ascot in better form.”

What they say

Harriet Graham, joint-trainer of

This is quite a big ask. It’s a level-weights race, which was part of the the attraction for us. We were hoping it would have cut up a bit more. He’ll go well right-handed and I expect he'll quite like Ascot. We’ll be very pleased if he runs well and gets placed. If Shishkin’s on form we won’t get anywhere close to him, but he might not be – he hasn’t been this season.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of

Fakir is in good nick. I know he has form on better ground but, ideally, I wouldn't mind a drop of rain for him at Ascot. I see nothing to suggest he's not as good as before. He's only eight and there's no reason to think he isn't as good as ever. He seems to be at his best in the spring and I'm hoping he'll peak again this spring like he's done in other seasons. That said, he seldom runs a bad race at any stage of the season. He's been really consistent over the years.

Kim Bailey, trainer of

He’s in a good place. I’m very disappointed the ground isn’t soft, but he ran well last time on good ground at Huntingdon. He loves Ascot.

Alex Hales, trainer of

It’s a big day for him. It’s been his main target all season. This intermediate trip suits him best nowadays and we’re looking forward to it. His performance in the King George was slightly underwhelming, but he was a bit quiet afterwards. He’s back in rude health now. Obviously, it’s a tough race. If Nicky Henderson can get Shishkin back then he’ll probably beat us all. Our old foe Pic D’Orhy looks an improved horse this season, but I’m hoping this stiffer track will suit Millers Bank more than him. And then there’s Fakir D'Oudairies. It’s a great race.

