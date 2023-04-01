Crisp’s jumping simply made him unstoppable
It was interesting to read the excellent Chris Cook’s evaluation of the 1973 Grand National victory on the 50th anniversary of that amazing race (March 31).
There are and will be numerous reflections upcoming. I only have one evaluation that I would challenge, that of Crisp’s “reckless over-racing”.
The tactics had been clear-cut between Fred Winter and myself. Most of the time a topweight racing over double his ideal distance would be put to sleep at the tailend of the 40 runners. However, we considered that Crisp’s lust to quicken of his own volition when approaching a fence, and his scope when airborne, would cause him to land on another horse, thus ending his race.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in