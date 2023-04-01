Crisp’s jumping simply made him unstoppable

It was interesting to read the excellent Chris Cook’s ­evaluation of the 1973 Grand National victory on the 50th anniversary of that amazing race (March 31).

There are and will be numerous reflections upcoming. I only have one evaluation that I would challenge, that of Crisp’s “reckless over-racing”.

The tactics had been clear-cut between Fred Winter and myself. Most of the time a topweight racing over double his ideal distance would be put to sleep at the tailend of the 40 runners. However, we considered that Crisp’s lust to quicken of his own volition when approaching a fence, and his scope when airborne, would cause him to land on another horse, thus ending his race.