Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:07 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:07 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

York has been buffeted by fierce headwinds - but it remains a shining example to all racecourses

author image
Senior writer
Tabletalk beats The Equator in the Melrose Stakes
York was once again wonderful during the 2024 Ebor festivalCredit: Edward Whitaker

For those connected to other racecourses, it may at times be frustrating to see so much praise heaped on York. The reality is all the praise is entirely warranted. This was again obvious during a marvellous Ebor meeting that did, however, show even York cannot escape the headwinds battering racing.

It was actually an autumnal westerly wind that caused one of the problems to hit York during its most important week of the year. There was undoubtedly a bias towards horses positioned close to the far side up the home straight. One positive of that was it meant jockeys were much less minded to fan out across the track after turning for home. For those of us who prefer things how they used to be, it was great to see the Juddmonte International and Ebor finishes played out against the far rail.

The International has been staged since 1972 but never with more runners than it had on Wednesday, when City Of Troy produced that defining performance of his career to this point. It was a magnificent running of a contest that this year had not simply a record turnout but also record prize-money at £1.25 million. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inLee Mottershead

Last updated

iconCopy
more inLee Mottershead
more inLee Mottershead