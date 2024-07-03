Yet another promising British talent heads abroad - and it's hard to see the pattern changing any time soon

It's a tale as old as time. A rising star claims their day in the sun at Royal Ascot and is promptly whisked away across the sea, never to be seen in Britain again.

British racing has long welcomed the spending power of foreign owners. The flip side that has been increasingly felt in recent years is that these owners can now race them closer to home for much more money, meaning British-trained horses are repeatedly scooped up in the aftermath of Ascot to continue their careers abroad.

In just the last five years, Britain has lost burgeoning talents such as 2019 Sandringham winner Thanks Be , 2015 Chesham scorer Suits You (subsequently renamed Sunny Way I) and last year's Hampton Court star Waipiro , while on Tuesday it was revealed last month's Britannia winner Mickley would set off to Hong Kong to race for the Siu family, who bought him in May.