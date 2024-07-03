- More
Yet another promising British talent heads abroad - and it's hard to see the pattern changing any time soon
It's a tale as old as time. A rising star claims their day in the sun at Royal Ascot and is promptly whisked away across the sea, never to be seen in Britain again.
British racing has long welcomed the spending power of foreign owners. The flip side that has been increasingly felt in recent years is that these owners can now race them closer to home for much more money, meaning British-trained horses are repeatedly scooped up in the aftermath of Ascot to continue their careers abroad.
In just the last five years, Britain has lost burgeoning talents such as 2019 Sandringham winner Thanks Be, 2015 Chesham scorer Suits You (subsequently renamed Sunny Way I) and last year's Hampton Court star Waipiro, while on Tuesday it was revealed last month's Britannia winner Mickley would set off to Hong Kong to race for the Siu family, who bought him in May.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnother View
Last updated
- Sometimes things just happen: wise words of a former colleague ring true when it comes to Kieran Shoemark
- Don't underestimate White Birch - this will be a serious test for City Of Troy on Saturday
- There's always time to talk about how Royal Ascot gets so many of the important things right
- Ascot's new adverts are a welcome change - but racing's promotion is still falling short on some absolute basics
- Want to see the Japanese at Royal Ascot? Perhaps British runners in the Japan Cup would help
- Sometimes things just happen: wise words of a former colleague ring true when it comes to Kieran Shoemark
- Don't underestimate White Birch - this will be a serious test for City Of Troy on Saturday
- There's always time to talk about how Royal Ascot gets so many of the important things right
- Ascot's new adverts are a welcome change - but racing's promotion is still falling short on some absolute basics
- Want to see the Japanese at Royal Ascot? Perhaps British runners in the Japan Cup would help