Willie Mullins' Champion trio the focus of new series on Ireland's racing heroes

A new series of Laochra Na Rásaíochta (Racing Heroes), begins a four-week run on TG4 next Wednesday (March 8, 8pm), delivered with perfect timing as the clock runs down towards the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

From the producers of an award-winning 2015 documentary about Arkle, and a pair of entertaining documentaries based around the achievements of leading Irish jockeys, Jump Boys (2012) and Jump Girls (2015), this lively mini-series will whet the appetite for the weeks ahead, drawing on memorable footage and recalling some of the great Irish celebratory occasions at the two iconic jumps fixtures.

The opening episode focuses on Willie Mullins and his team, paying homage to the stable's three Champion Hurdle winners, Hurricane Fly, Faugheen and Annie Power, as well as looking back at the remarkable festival record of six-time Mares' Hurdle heroine Quevega.