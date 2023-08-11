Why this juvenile looks cracking value to win a fascinating Phoenix Stakes

There is free entry at the Curragh on Saturday for a cracking card featuring the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (4.40 ) and, not only do you not have to pay to get in, you could leave the track with more money than you arrived with if you have a few quid on Givemethebeatboys . I think he'll be sent off at cracking odds to give Jessica Harrington another top-level success.

There are four contenders on paper, all with lines of form that would leave you to believe there is not much to separate them.

Bucanero Fuerte and Unquestionable were divided by just a short head when meeting here in last month's Railway Stakes, and there was only three-quarters of a length between Givemethebeatboys and Bucanero Fuerte when finishing fourth and third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.