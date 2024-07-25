Why British racing's leaders are set up to fail - and what needs to change

Has the BHA been uniquely unfortunate in appointing a succession of incompetent leaders?

Among racing's professionals and its more engaged supporters there seems to be a strangely consistent view about those who have been chief executive or chair of the BHA and its predecessor, the BHB. Ask for an assessment of racing's top office holders and the response will invariably be a pursing of the lips, a shake of the head and a verdict varying from disappointed to exasperated – or even contemptuous.

Can they all have been useless? Of course not.