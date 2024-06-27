- More
Want to see the Japanese at Royal Ascot? Perhaps British runners in the Japan Cup would help
There wasn’t much missing from a brilliant week at Royal Ascot – but the absence of Japanese runners was one notable and disappointing feature.
Japan has become an increasing force on the international stage in recent years and the country’s horses have lit up several of the world’s biggest racedays, including in Britain when Deirdre memorably won the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in 2019.
Ascot’s director of racing Nick Smith blamed poor prize-money for the absence of Japanese runners from Britain’s biggest Flat meeting, but maybe it is also partly because of Britain’s absence from theirs. After all, there has not been a British-trained runner in the Japan Cup in five years.
