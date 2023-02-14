Times are tough here in Scotland - but this is how we're planning to improve the future
All racecourses have been through a really tough time lately, and our five tracks in Scotland are no different.
With the cost of living crisis coming on the back of the pandemic, it has been extremely challenging. But while there is a lot to be concerned about in racing at the moment, we at Scottish Racing are firmly focused on the future and striving to create some much-needed positivity.
A key way we are aiming to achieve this is through the publication of Scottish Racing's 2023 Review & Prospectus, a 24-page document that has been over six months in the planning. Scotland is a great country and racing is a great sport, so we feel we have a lot to shout about. Things might not be particularly rosy right now, but we're looking to come back stronger.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in