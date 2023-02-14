Times are tough here in Scotland - but this is how we're planning to improve the future

All racecourses have been through a really tough time lately, and our five tracks in Scotland are no different.

With the cost of living crisis coming on the back of the pandemic, it has been extremely challenging. But while there is a lot to be concerned about in racing at the moment, we at Scottish Racing are firmly focused on the future and striving to create some much-needed positivity.

A key way we are aiming to achieve this is through the publication of , a 24-page document that has been over six months in the planning. Scotland is a great country and racing is a great sport, so we feel we have a lot to shout about. Things might not be particularly rosy right now, but we're looking to come back stronger.