Time to get in the festive spirit - here is my punting portfolio for Cheltenham

It’s the time of year when opinions, both solicited and otherwise, are de rigueur. I don’t usually impose unwanted punting advice on readers in this space but it’s my last column before Cheltenham so I’m keen to invoke the festive spirit. A time for giving, and hopefully a time for getting.

My recreational philosophy means I don’t have a strong view on every race, but here are two reasonably priced selections for each of the four days. Go forth and prosper.

Tuesday



Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, best odds 7-2